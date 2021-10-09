9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Desperate Measures

What a gut-punch of an hour.

We came into 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 3 knowing that Harry was in danger, and unsurprisingly a lot of time was spent finding him. But the ending was a ball of emotions that ended with a pool of tears for some of our favorites.

And the audience as well.

But let’s start with Hudson and his truly sick obsession with Athena.

The flashbacks provided some more clarity to just precisely why Hudson was SO hellbent on revenge. It was beyond just the fact that Athena was the one to get him caught. She took away a piece of him, which added to the layers of disgust he already had for her.

Taking Harry was about hurting Athena; of course, it was. But it was also about taking something from her. It was about gaining power over her and making her choose. Though his whole plan was flawed because realistically, going after Hudson was her best bet in finding Harry.

You could tell Harry was the son of a first responder when he immediately told the lady passing by to whip out her phone and get Hudson on camera. That video was truly the event that jump-started everything and helped to locate Harry in the end.

Side note, what an odd place to be walking your dog at night, right?

But anyway, the Hudson saga collided much the way you thought it would, with him and Athena face to face and Hudson thinking he was going to get the last laugh even in death.

Hudson: Wow. You lured me down here.

Athena: No, bitch, I chased you down here.

Permalink: No, bitch, I chased you down here.

This whole storyline was a compelling one for Athena, who not only had to deal with the physical trauma from that event but the long-lasting psychological trauma as well. Hudson was in her head, and she was in his for a very long time. And his death isn’t going to make all that just disappear.

Especially because his death was at her hand.

But Hudson’s demise and Harry’s rescue effectively ended a very dark chapter for Athena and also ended the blackout for everyone.

Though this was an installment heavy on Athena and Michael for obvious reasons, it was lovely to see Bobby and the 118 right there in lockstep with them.

Even though stories are pretty separate on 9-1-1, you’re always very much aware that everyone is family. Chimney and Athena don’t get much time together, but he will have her back in a minute, and she would have his.

It was poetic for them all to be in the room fighting for Harry together, and having Michael literally rip through a wall to rescue his son was a powerful moment.

And major shout-out to Rockmond Dunbar, who was an absolute rockstar here. He’s not always given the material, but he knocks it out of the park when he is.

He was constantly teetering on edge, which felt so real in that situation. He was trying to remain positive one second, giving in to his fear the next, and cycling back to rage when he felt it rattling through his bones.

There were just so many emotions for Michael to contend with, and the battle isn’t over if those closing scenes with Harry were an indication of what’s to come. The kidnapping is still fresh in his mind, but he seemed very checked out, and hopefully, he and Athena can help him deal with the pain from his ordeal.

Two major scenes were tacked on at the episode’s end, and they were both somewhat expected but still sad to witness.

Eddie has been grappling with his relationship with Ana for a while, and once he was actually faced with the reality of the situation, he couldn’t even pretend for a second with her.

It’s kind of cold-blooded to break up with a woman minutes after you get home and after she’s been taking care of your child for you for days. On the other hand, though, it’s also very harsh to lead someone on when your heart just isn’t in something.

Ana was much more gracious than she could have been, but she also could see the writing on the wall when Eddie started experiencing panic attacks. There was an apparent discomfort there, and if Buck saw it, she could clearly see it as well.

I don't want you to panic when you think about me. Or when you think about a future with me. I can't-I can't take that. Ana [to Eddie]

Permalink: I don't want you to panic when you think about me. Or when you think about a future with me....

There was much made of Eddie getting back into the dating scene, and now that he has but couldn’t commit in the way he wanted or was able to, I do wonder what that will mean for him moving forward.

Will he try to date again someday? One would think so. And perhaps it’s just a matter of finding that right person. It wasn’t Ana, but it could be someone else.

For Maddie and Chimney, their relationship is in a bit of peril now, as Maddie has seemingly left town with a John Doe video the only thing left behind.

This whole situation is heartbreaking on many levels, but I imagine it will be a mixed bag for some fans. Maddie needs serious help for her post-partum depression, but it’s not entirely clear if she recognizes that and wants the help.

Or if she recognizes it but is just choosing to leave instead of getting that help.

And it’s easy to sit on the sidelines and say someone should know better and to just seek help like it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. It’s far from easy, and it takes a lot of strength and courage to admit something isn’t right.

Especially for mothers who don’t understand why they haven’t been able to bond with their babies instantaneously. And that’s not to say Maddie doesn’t love Jee-Yun or Chimney for that matter, but she has hit a point wherein her mind and heart, it’s better for them if she walks away.

Everything felt a little rushed, and it’s so open-ended that it’s hard to know what’s next. Maddie doesn’t want anyone looking for her, but does that mean she will come back one day? There are a lot of questions, and I fear we will have a while to think about them now.

Odds and Ends

Was hoping maybe the breakup bug would also hit Buck and Taylor, but I wasn’t that lucky.

Bobby kicking down that barrier had no right being as badass as it was.

There was some weird energy while Harry was missing, like Harry and Athena laughing about Hudson in the car and Bobby just going to work when his stepson was missing. But I will ignore it because they did hit all the emotional beats.

Ransone having a picture of him and Athena on his wall was too sweet. Also, how did he survive that throat-slashing AND body dump?

Well, the blackout has come and gone, and we should be back to our regularly scheduled programming over crime and intricate rescues in no time!

But first, hit the comments and let me know what worked during the three-part premiere and what didn’t work.

And also let me know where you think things are going this season!

Was Eddie right to dump Ana?

What’s next for Chimney and Maddie?

After you comment, make sure to watch 9-1-1 online right now so you can join the conversation!

