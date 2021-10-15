I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Hot Shrimp Salad

The killer is serving all the twists.

One body seemed like a possibility, but a double homicide threw everything for a loop on I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 4. The killer wasn't playing around with slashing their way through Wai Huna.

"Hot Shrimp Salad" left us on a big cliffhanger with no warning. It's going to be a bloodbath before we reach the climax.

Picking up from I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 3, the truth about Lennon's OnlyFans came across as more underplayed than shocking.

Margot knew about it and she was in love with Lennon, so her being fine with it wasn't a big surprise.

However, what about the other people on the channel? Did Dylan and the others consent to make sex tapes?

It didn't seem so from the jokes; Lennon crossed serious lines here. The reaction from everyone else didn't match how angry they should've been. And, I still have a feeling these videos will play a part in the story, like from the killer or a motivation.

"Hot Shrimp Salad" dropped the biggest spark that ignited more chaos for the OG crew. In this case, it was "Allison's" body being discovered.

Did anyone think the body would be found this way?

For Lennon's body to be perfectly preserved after a year AND float up in the ocean below Allison, that was a lot of coincidence to take in. Lyla tried explaining how it's possible "Allison" didn't decay, but with the heat and water, there would have to be some decomposition. Even just a little bit to not make her look so perfect.

Allison: What if I don’t want to be her anymore?

Bruce: You can’t be “Allison,” unless you want to go to jail. You’d have to start over someplace where no one would know who you were. And then you’d always be hiding something. Permalink: You can’t be “Allison,” unless you want to go to jail.

Permalink: You can’t be “Allison,” unless you want to go to jail.

This could all be due to how Clara plays into the story. But, the line about how they didn't do a full autopsy on the body stuck out here.

Could Lennon have been alive all this time with Clara and died recently or was it the miracle circumstances? This line is something we shouldn't dismiss quite yet.

At least with the body being discovered, it gave Dylan the push to admit his feelings and face his mistakes.

Riley and Allison were right in the matter; he can't keep blaming himself for the murder. His sleeping with Lennon didn't force anyone to be on the highway by themselves. He can't pin all his mistakes on an accident.

Margot: Allison didn’t have any friends.

“Lennon”: She had me.

Dylan: We all saw how there for her you were,

“Lennon”: Are you legit shading me right now?

Dylan: Oh, everyone knows you didn’t give a shit about her.

“Lennon”: You have no idea what I felt about my sister.

Dylan: Yea, I do because I loved her. And you knew it, that’s why you fucked me that night. You fucked me to fuck her. And I fell for it. Now, she’s dead and I’ll never fucking forgive you. Permalink: Are you legit shading me right now?

Permalink: Are you legit shading me right now?

He's fully culpable of being a terrible person for hooking up with Lennon, especially since he was in love with Allison. That type of betrayal was nuclear; he would've never had a shot with Allison before the car crash.

Now, he'll have his peace at saying goodbye. And, Allison had the confidence to tell Dylan off for his behavior and his regrets. Both are much-needed positive character developments that we love to have.

The same goes for Margot and her undying love for Lennon.

I questioned their flirtation in the past, but Margot truly seemed to be in love with her. Like, really in love!

"Hot Shrimp Salad" did a full flip on Margot's character development and made her a much more sympathetic character. Lennon trashing Margot and disregarding her feelings was the point that won me over. No one deserves that treatment; Margot showed her heart and got burned because of it.

The apology scene she had with "Lennon" (i.e., the real Allison) captured a great mix of tenderness and sweetness. You could feel the spark between them, and it was good for Allison to go with it to repair the narrative. And possibly, she might like Margot too.

It's an interesting balance to compare Margot's apology with "Lennon" and her apology with Johnny on I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 2.

Granted, one was more romantic and the other was about BFFs, but she and Lennon were best friends too. The reunion still repaired drama from the year prior.

Margot: I know you love me. And I love you too.

Lennon: If you knew me at all, you’d know that I don’t give a single flying fuck about you. Permalink: I know you love me. And I love you too.

Permalink: I know you love me. And I love you too.

The takeaway feeling, on the other hand, came out stronger between Margot and Allison.

Many scenes from I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 focused on Margot and Lennon's complicated romance. We've had a 4-episode arc to get to this moment, and we got the pay-off from these fully-fleshed characters. Margot's tension with Johnny got resolved after half an episode.

Johnny should've survived one more episode before he was murdered. An extra chapter would've built out his history with Margot and given the loss of their BFF status more of an impact. Plus, more Johnny scenes would've given us more backstory from the year.

As compared to Johnny, Officer Doug met his end at the right time for this investigation. He was onto something with his latest discovery, so he might've opened the case wide open had he stayed alive.

Lyla, Doug, and the police were heading in many directions that didn't seem consistent. It's become a little exhausting having to wait for them to catch up to the main mystery.

Hopefully, now that Wai Huna is aware of a serial killer and "Allison's" body being discovered, they'll be on the same momentum as the OG crew.

Johnny's severed head and Dale's Bitcoin payments from Lennon might be the clues Lyla needs. Maybe Lennon was paying for drugs or something nefarious that's part of this thriller?

Kelly Craft needs to get a lawyer in the meantime. I'm starting to sympathize a lot with this minor character in the story.

Seriously, Wai Huna is terrible for their treatment of her. She hasn't done anything or has the evidence to make people believe it's her. Their town bias against her has reached angry mob levels.

Lyla: What you got for me?

Doug: I did some digging regarding your earlier inquiry about Dale’s relations with Kelly Craft. They were, in fact, carnal.

Lyla: Ugh, shit. I won’t be able to live with my mother if she’s right about this. Permalink: I won’t be able to live with my mother if she’s right about this.

Permalink: I won’t be able to live with my mother if she’s right about this.

Plus, her tone about Coach Erik hit it right on the money.

Why wasn't anyone else mad he wasn't paying his child support payments? Or, that he hooked up with a high schooler?

It's a lot of ignoring facts because they didn't like Kelly. Hopefully, she rubs it in their faces when she's cleared.

Did anyone have Officer Doug and Howard on their I Know What You Did Last Summer murder bingo card?

We're at the stage in the slasher film where some minor characters are getting picked off like fodder. The killer is padding a few victims in their body count before they go after the main targets.

Officer Doug's murder was a strong possibility since we had more scenes with him and got an understanding of his motivation. Howard, on the other hand, came as a big surprise. He had a few tender moments with Allison, but he seemed minor in the grand scheme.

Crossing my fingers that Lyla pieces together the series of events that led to the murders. It's strange how Doug had a slashed throat but Howard had wounds on his head.

No one is safe in this mystery, even the adults.

Last Thoughts From The Caves:

Clara is a mystery all on her own. Her having Lennon's body and her strange connection to Bruce might be the missing pieces we need to fill out this complicated web. She isn't someone we should trust yet.



"Hot Shrimp Salad" had the most sex and nudity by far. Prepare yourselves for all the random surprises.



Courtney is either the best red herring or the most confusing killer. She has no plot and yet she's everywhere. Her being a bad mom can't be her only narrative, right?



We should keep our eyes on Riley. She's stayed mostly in the background and hasn't had a big part in the present yet. A twist could change all of that.

Now, over to you, IKWYDLS fans.

What did you think of "Hot Shrimp Salad"?

What did Clara do with the body? How long will Allison's lie last? Who will be the next victim?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

