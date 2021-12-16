Paramount+: SEAL Team, Star Trek: Discovery, & iCarly Top Most Watched Originals List

Paramount+ is shedding light on the success of its original slate nine months after rebranding from CBS All Access.

The streamer has announced that Star Trek: Discovery, currently airing its fourth season, is the #1 most-watched original overall.

iCarly, a reboot of the Nickelodeon comedy of the same name, was the second-most-watched original this year.

We also got some further breakdowns, with SEAL Team making a solid showing.

SEAL Team, which moved from CBS to the streaming service, is officially the #1 drama series on the service.

It was followed by CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama Evil as the runner-up.

This shows that moving shows from the linear broadcast network is helping to drive people over to streaming.

SEAL Team still has four episodes to air this season, but it is a lock for renewal with this distinction.

New drama Mayor of Kingstown "was the #1 most-watched original series in its first 30 days and is the most-watched series on the service this quarter," according to the press release.

A Quiet Place II, which was released on the service just weeks after releasing in theaters, was crowned the #1 most-watched female-led series or movie.

The most-watched movie overall on the service, however, was Infinite.

The movie, starring Mark Wahlberg, was a huge success story for the service as its first

As for the most binged series, that distinction goes to Spongebob Squarepants.

It is nice to see these distinctions, but it would also be nice to see more raw data.

Streaming services have been scrutinized over the years because they don't release raw numbers.

Netflix has changed its metric recently by giving a number of how many hours its content has been binged.

Paramount+ still has another string of heavy hitters on hand for the next few months, including the highly-anticipated debut of 1883, a Yellowstone spinoff.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.