Cobra Kai Season 4 Launches With Impressive Viewership for Netflix

Cobra Kai is off and running for Netflix.

The fourth season of the Karate Kid follow-up launched December 31 and managed 120.6 million hours viewed within three days.

The series has been a solid performer ever since launching on Netflix, after leaving Youtube Originals behind.

What's more, the series reached the top 10 in 83 countries, solidifying it as a powerhouse for the streaming service.

Cobra Kai Season 1 even landed in Netflix's weekly top list in the No. 8 spot.

Netflix has already renewed Cobra Kai for Season 5, so there's no way the show will be slowing down in the near future.

Meanwhile, The Witcher Season 2 managed another 94 million hours watched last week.

The Witcher Season 1 was also in the conversation, with 42.9 million hours viewed.

The streamer has already ordered up a third season of The Witcher, as well as a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Netflix is big on shows with expanding worlds, and it makes sense then that more Witcher-related projects are in the works.

Emily in Paris picked up another 92 million hours viewed for its second season, down from the 107 million hours it racked up in its freshman week.

The first season of the rom-com managed 25 million hours viewed.

Stay Close, meanwhile, had 31.3 million hours viewed within three days, but the series is expected to be a sleeper hit in a similar vein to The Stranger.

The sixth season of Queer Eye launched with 14.4 million hours viewed.

On the movie front, Don't Look Up has now reached 263.3 million hours viewed to become the streamer's No. 3 movie of all time.

It could overpower Red Notice in the coming weeks, but that would involve people continuing to stream it in their droves.

Netflix has become more transparent with its viewership metrics in recent months, and its shows are still commanding strong word of mouth.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.