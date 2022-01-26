The Flash Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of Midseason Return

The Flash looks set to up the stakes in the back half of The Flash Season 8.

An explosive new trailer dropped this week, and it proves that the superhero drama still has compelling storylines for fans.

"The family of speedsters is coming back to save the day," the official Flash account tweeted to caption the new footage.

Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 16

If you watch The Flash online, you know we last left Team Flash at a pivotal moment.

Barry faced off against Reverse-Flash and Despero.

Thanks to a bit of help from his friends and loved ones, it was a successful endeavor.

Unfortunately, the drama was far from over.

Caitlin - The Flash Season 7 Episode 16

Bart/Impulse and Nora/XS showed up in the background of a CCPD photo from 2014 in the closing scene of the five-part event.

"Oh my god, the whole timeline's in flux," Nora warns in the trailer, which also shows some familiar faces.

Eddie Thawne and Godface are just some of the names present in the trailer.

Robbie Amell is also set to return to the series after years away, but he was not present in the clip released by The CW.

Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 15

The lengthy hiatus for the series was frustrating for fans, but the show will be moving to a new night when it returns in March.

The series will take over Riverdale's Wednesday at 8 p.m. slot. It will be paired with the second season of Kung Fu.

The network made the decision to give Superman & Lois The Flash's former slot, and it has resulted in increased ratings for the newer drama series.

Despite rumors that The Flash could be ending this season, it is still expected to snag a renewal with a truncated episode order.

Barry Allen - The Flash Season 7 Episode 15

The CW typically makes very early renewal decisions, but the uncertainty surrounding the potential sale of the network makes things harder to predict.

All told, take a look at the trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Flash Quotes

One mystery I cannot figure out is why some people come into our lives and why some people go. Others become a part of you. Some friendships feel like they'll last forever and others end far too soon. Not every friendship is meant to last forever. What does last forever is the pain when that person is gone.

Barry

He wears a mask. I think he smiled at me.

Iris

