Wilmer Valderrama Addresses Possible Return for That '70s Show Revival

Wilmer Valderrama is not ruling out a return to the That '70s show universe.

In a new interview with TV Insider, the actor chatted about the forthcoming Netflix series That '90s Show.

“I’m a little busy right now, but I support them so much,” said Valderrama, who starred on all eight season of the original series on FOX.

“I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

Indeed, Valderrama is keeping busy.

He currently holds a series regular role on NCIS as Nick Torres, and is also working on a Zorro reboot for ABC.

That '70s Show was a huge hit for FOX, also starring Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, and Laura Prepon.

The new cast for That '90s Show includes Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

They will star alongside previously announced cast members and returning original series stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995, and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," reads the official logline.

"Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

FOX previously aired a spinoff That '80s Show, but it was canceled after a single season.

This is not the first hit broadcast comedy series to get a sequel.

Netflix previously aired Fuller House, an update of Full House, which spanned five seasons.

That '70s Show is said to have been a strong performer during its time on Netflix, so bringing a new show into the universe with a mix of older and newer cast members is the best foot forward.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.