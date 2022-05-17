Shadowhunters: Where Are They Now?

It's been three years since Cassandra Clare's Shadowhunters ended its run on Freeform.

The show followed Clary Fray as she discovered that she comes from a long line of human-angel hybrids that hunt demons called Shadowhuinters.

Since the show's been off the air for three years, we thought we'd look at what the leads have done since the show's end!

Alan Van Sprang -- Valentine Morgenstern

Throughout the first two seasons, Valentine proved to be an intriguing villain, and Clary killed him more than once during his 28-episode run.

Alan Van Sprang brought his skills to the role and has moved on to have other recurring roles in different series since.

He portrayed Section 31 agent Leland during Season Two of Star Trek: Discovery and Chief detective Keith Alper during seasons two and three of In The Dark.

While there doesn't seem to be anything upcoming, we know we'll see him in some other shows soon.

David Castro -- Raphael Santiago

Raphael Santiago was the head of the Brooklyn Vampire Clan when he was a vampire before becoming a Mundane.

David Castro's Raphael was loved by fans and also provided some representation to an underrepresented group on television: Asexuals!

Sadly, David Castro hasn't appeared in too many new series since his 30-episode run on Shadowhunters ended.

He had single-episode guest roles on God Friended Me and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Hopefully, we will see him in more soon!

Alisha Wainright -- Maia Roberts

Maia Roberts was a werewolf (and bartender) and was a part of Luke's pack.

She got turned into a werewolf by an abusive ex-boyfriend and struggled with her change.

After her 35-episode stint on Shadowhunters, Alisha Wainright starred as Dion's mother in Netflix's now-canceled Raising Dion.

She will also star in the upcoming adaptation of There's Something Wrong With The Children, based on the comic of the same name.

Isaiah Mustafa -- Luke Garroway

Speaking of Luke, Isaiah Mustafa played Luke Garroway, a werewolf apart of (and former leader of) the New York Werewolf Pack.

Mr. Mustafa has gotten a few one-episode guest spots on Black-ish and Grey's Anatomy.

He will also be starring in two upcoming movies, Murder at Yellowstone City and Boy Kills World.

Emeraude Toubia -- Isabelle "Izzy" Lightwood

Izzy is a badass (all the women in Shadowhunters are badass) and is Alec's sister.

Her family also adopted Jace, making them adopted siblings.

Emeraude has been busy with the new series With Love, where she plays the lead Lily Diaz and navigates finding love.

We love her on this Amazon Prime series and are happy that it is already renewed for a second season.

Matthew Daddario -- Alec Lightwood

Half of one of the greatest fantasy couples, Malec (Alec + Magnus) graced our screens with some beautiful romance.

We fell in love with Alec, Magnus, and their deeply romantic and sexy relationship.

Matthew Daddario's sister, Alexandra Daddario, also performs and is quite well-known, having starred in The White Lotus.

Mathew also found some success post-Shadwohunters, starring in Why Women Kill Season 2 on Paramount+.

Harry Shum Jr. -- Magnus Bane

The other half of Malec, Magnus Bane, is an extremely powerful warlock.

He became the first-ever High Warlock of Alicante and by the end of the series, Alec's husband!

Harry Shum Jr. was fairly popular before Shadowhunters, amassing around 90 episodes on Fox's hit TV show Glee.

After Shadowhunters, he's had a multi-episode stint on Tell Me A Story and can be seen on the big screen next to Michelle Yeoh in the hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Dominic Sherwood -- Jace Wayland/Jace Herondale

Jace is one of the most skilled Shadowhunters and the adoptive brother of Alec and Izzy Lightwood.

Jace and Clary also had a relationship.

After Shadowhunters, Dominic Sherwood jumped right into the short-lived Penny Dreadful series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

He also will be starring in the new Netflix series Partner Track.

Alberto Rosende -- Simon Lewis

Simon is a rare type of vampire, but a rare vampire: he's a Daylighter.

A Daylighter can walk around in the sun without issue. He's also Clary's best friend.

Alberto has found recent success, having over 50 episodes in one of NBC's top series: Chicago Fire.

We love seeing him on screen in the Chicago world and hope to see more of him in the future as well!

Katherine McNamara -- Clary Fray

Last but most certainly not least, we get to our main character: Clary Fay.

Clary got thrown into the world of Shadowhunters after being raised in the world of mundane when her mom got kidnapped.

The show followed Clary as she discovered herself in the Shadow World.

Katherine McNamara has had an extremely successful career after Shadowhunters.

She had a 20-episode run on The CW's Arrow as Mia Smoak (AKA Mia Queen) and four episodes in the recent Miniseries The Stand.

She has lent her voice to many podcast series as well, and she now has a new TV Series to call her own.

She will star as Abby Walker in the recently announced Walker: Independence, which is a prequel to The CW's Walker.

The show is currently filming and will be set in the 1800s.

So Fanatics, were you a fan of Shadowhunters when it aired on Freeform?

Have you read the books?

Have you seen any of the new projects the actors have worked on?

Let us know in the comments below, and share your thoughts on your favorite Shadowhunter!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.