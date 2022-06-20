Lori Loughlin Attends Her First Red Carpet Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is back...

on the red carpet!

The Full House alum attended her first red carpet event since she was indicted in March 2019 for her part in the college admissions scandal.

The 57-year-old actress appeared at HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare 2022 Gala on Saturday, June 18, in Los Angeles.

The HollyRod Foundation was created by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, Rodney Pete.

The foundation helps people who have been diagnosed with autism or Parkinson's Disease.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted in the college admissions scandal and accused of playing bribes worth more than $500,000 to help her daughters -- Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli -- get into the University of Southern California.

They both pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in 2020.

Loughlin spent two months in prison, while Mossimo spent five months inside.

Loughlin was also subject to supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine.

The former When Calls the Heart star reprised her role from that show in its spinoff, When Hope Calls, in December 2021.

Loughlin was famously fired and edited out of When Calls the Heart around the time she was indicted as Hallmark severed ties with the star.

When Hope Calls aired on GAC Family, and there's no telling whether Loughlin will reprise her Abigail Stanton role again down the line, possibly on the main series.

Hallmark officially renewed When Callls the Heart for Season 10 on Friday, after weeks of fans theorizing what would become of the show.

The cabler typically picks up a new season as the current one is airing and given that it has largely been ending its long-running scripted series, there were some big questions about the future.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement at the time of the renewal, "When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show.

"There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds."

Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Development at Crown Media Family Networks said, "We are also excited to welcome to the family our new showrunner, Lindsay Sturman, who brings her immense talent to the show."

Added Krakow, series star and executive producer: "I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 10th season.

"With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley.

"We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!"

