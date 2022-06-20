Todd and Julie Chrisley React to Tax Fraud Conviction

It hasn't been the best month for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud charges earlier this month.

As they both await sentencing, Todd spoke out for the first time since the convictions in a new episode of Chrisley Confessions.

“It has been a whirlwind,” the 53-year-old shared.

“Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now.”

"We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” Todd said on the aforementioned podcast.

“But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

Julie added that the pair are “alive and kicking."

“It’s a tough time right now, but we are grateful for each and every one of you that has taken the effort,” added Todd, noting that a prayer is “greatest gift” they can receive in lieu of flowers or food.“

“We’re grateful and appreciative of it.”

The pair were indicted back in 2019, with court documents stating they deliberately got at least $30 million from community banks between 2007-12.

They were accused of inflating their net worth to be approved for the huge loans.

Sentencing is set for October.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, opened up about the conviction of her parents on social media last week.

“This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can

“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. “Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed,” she said on social media.

“Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard,” she wrote.

“But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.

“So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…

“I pray for strength, hope, and love.”

USA Network will move forward with new episodes of the reality series, which is set to return late this month.

