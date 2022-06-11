What to Watch: Evil, Dark Winds, Jerry and Marge Go Large

We've got another week of recommendations for you!

Evil returns to Paramount+, and it's continuing the tradition of going bigger and better.

Atmospheric series Dark Winds begins on AMC+, and Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning team up on Jerry and Margo Go Large. Find out what else to watch this week below!

Saturday, June 11

8/7c Dirty Little Secret (Lifetime)

Lucy tries to navigate her regular life as a teen girl while managing and keeping secret her mother’s hoarding issues.

When tragedy strikes, there’s only so long that Joanna’s hoarding can stay secret, as it continues to drive a wedge between mother and daughter.

Melissa Joan Hart and Lizzy Boys star in this film inspired by true events.

Sunday, June 12

Evil (Paramount+)

Evil returns with a focus on the demonic, and if early episodes are any indication, we’re in for a treat.

Leland is doubling down on his recruitment techniques, and only David, Kristen, and Ben have the power to stop him.

And, of course, every Sunday morning, we’ll have a full review of the latest episode. And for those of you who missed it, check out our Evil Season 3 preview!

8/7c The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America (History Channel)

The first of a three part-part series that explores the origins of the American alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and sex industries by ambitious, notorious pioneers and entrepreneurs.

The first installment touches on Jack Daniel as he pioneers whiskey, Adolphus Busch, who gets his start in the beer game, Buck Duke who innovated the modern cigarette, and Julius Schmid who sells condoms.

It’s a fascinating look at the sordid industries that helped shape and build the nation.

9/8c Dark Winds (AMC)

Dark Winds follows Leephorn and Chee, two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest that are forced to challenge their own spiritual beliefs when they search for clues in a double murder case.

Although this series is from a different era, don’t expect much of a vintage feel. Dark Winds almost exists outside of time.

And with this incredible cast – Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Noah Emmerich – this is a show you shouldn’t miss.

9/8c The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

Henry finally gets to meet Clare’s family when she takes him to her childhood home.

However, meeting her parents doesn’t go as smoothly as planned and neither does seeing the infamous meadow.

Gomez and Henry can’t see to find common ground and become friends like planned.

Monday, June 13

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

The aliens are back in a big way this week!

Liz gets a surprise visitor, who brings along a very interesting gift.

Elsewhere, Anatsa searches for a story, and along the way finds herself at odds with some of Roswell’s finest.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

With Murphy still struggling to stay alive in prison and getting creative in order to do so, Felix also takes some unusual and illegal methods to gather up the money to get her out.

Paula’s drug game lures Murphy in, hopefully, in exchange for protection from a murderous Sam.

Meanwhile, Felix suggests going all in with a life of crime stealing valuables to save Murphy.

Tuesday, June 14

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

Olivia Rose Keegan guest-stars as a social media influencer who accuses a famous athlete of sexual assault.

Lola tries to keep the trial under control and not becoming a 3-ring circus as she’s still being watched.

Ness’s future is on the line as the results of her bar exam are in.

Wednesday, June 15

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The third – and final – season premieres with all eight episodes dropping on Hulu at once. Victor’s life is more complicated than ever when we pick up as we learn about who he chose following the cliffhanger of Love, Victor Season 2.

With him and his circle of friends preparing to move on with their lives, they experience some more hurdles.

How does it all end?

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

The penultimate episode of the series is upon us and who knows what surprises are in store?

With Obi-Wan getting back in touch with The Force, another showdown with Vader may prove more of a challenge for the Sith lord.

Will Lola lead Reva to Leia and Obi-Wan as planned or will the fugitives twist the outcome in their favor?

8/7c Masterchef (FOX)

The competition rages on as they’ve settled on their top 20 contestants and move past the audition process.

Their first challenge will include cooking the dish that sent them home the first time, and it offers a chance at redemption.

Tune in for more!

There is so much more on the line this season of #MasterChef!



Don't believe us? Hear it from some of our contestants. 😏 pic.twitter.com/957jbKpGT8 — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) June 9, 2022

10/9c The Deep End (Freeform)

After Juliana apparently "crossed a line" with "guru" Teal, the finale of the limited series may cause fireworks of regret.

The insane docu is an obsessively addictive evil little pleasure and we wish we could get more of it! We're very curious if blows will come between Blake's new wife and the program leader.

And who knows what further stones get turned by the private investigator who already deemed the group's practices as "illegal."

Thursday, June 16

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

After a couple of solid but serious offerings, we’re due for some of the lighter fare The Orville was better known for in its earlier seasons. But with a title like “Mortality Paradox,” I can’t imagine a laugh riot is in the cards. Here’s hoping!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

SPACE! PIRATES! Do I even need to add anything more? Prepare yourself for cat and mouse shenanigans, deadly negotiations, and potential disaster. Pike and the Enterprise crew are joined by guest star Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen.

9/8c The Old Man (FX)

Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since.

When an assassin arrives and tries to take out Chase, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he must reconcile his past.

With Chase flushed out of hiding, FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive.

When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well.

While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

It’s time to say goodbye to The Vampire Diaries universe after 13 years of shocking moments.

TV Fanatic got the chance to watch the episode in advance, and given how late in the game the cancellation came, there’s a series-finale-like quality to the episode.

You won’t be left hanging, so buckle up for one last ride with your favorite characters.

Friday, June 17

Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery.

With the help of his wife Marge (Annette Bening), Jerry wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.

Also starring Larry Wilmore and Rainn Wilson.

The Lake (Prime Video)

Justin (Jordan Gavaris), a recently divorced gay man, brings Billie (Madison Shamoun), the biracial daughter he gave up for adoption, to the lake where he summered as a boy.

Justin hopes spending the summer together with Billie will bring them closer. Still, Justin’s obsession with wresting control of his family cottage back from his stepsister Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) only pushes them further apart.

It will take a lot of growing up for all parties to learn how they fit into a family, including the Iron Lady of the lake, Maisy.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.