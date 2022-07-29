Criminal Minds Revival Details Emerge, and it's Bad News for Prentiss

The Criminal Minds revival is a go, but don't expect things to go smoothly when our favorite members of the BAU unite to solve crimes.

TV Line dropped some insider knowledge about the 10-part new season, and we're a bit worried about Prentiss (Paget Brewster).

"I am hearing that in the Paramount+ revival, Prentiss’ role as team leader will be challenged by a new deputy director who doesn’t quite share her view on how best to run the BAU," the outlet shared in response to a fan's question.

It wouldn't be Criminal Minds without some drama, and we're sure fans won't warm up to the new deputy director.

If you watch Criminal Minds online, you know Prentiss has been a pivotal component of the team's success over the years.

Without knowing what's happened between the original series finale and where the revival picks up, it's hard to tell what could make anyone think Prentiss isn't the best at her job.

Despite months of back and forth, the revival officially snagged a series order earlier this month.

“For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

“The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+."

"Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

The new iteration of Criminal Minds will be a little bit different from its predecessor, with the series taking on a season-long arc as opposed to a more procedural series.

"The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers," reads the logline for the 10-episode comeback season.

"Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, and Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez are also set to return for the new season.

However, Paramount+ notes that more names will be announced down the line, leading us to believe negotiations are underway with more legacy cast members.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.