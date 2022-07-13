Criminal Minds: Series Will Return but These Characters Won't

The verdict is officially in... and it's good news for fans of Criminal Minds.

Paramount+ officially handed out a series order for a continuation of the CBS procedural, TV Line reports.

10 new episodes have been ordered, marking the lowest episode order for the series to date.

A Copycat - Criminal Minds

Granted, Criminal Minds is now airing on Paramount+, and that order is right on par with the streamer's other offerings.

A reported 10-episode order has been eyed since the project was first announced to be in the works.

Joe Mantegna on Criminal Minds Set

Joe Mantegna essentially confirmed the series had a pickup earlier this week when he posted a still from what looked to be the in-construction office of the BAU.

Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and Kirsten Vangsness have closed deals to continue with the show for the revival.

Unfortunately, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are not set to return, and the news is hardly a surprise.

The above six names have been attached to the revival since the beginning.

Only Departure - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 10

Sometimes, getting an entire cast back together after so long is not an easy task, and it's possible both of the actors were ready to move on to something new.

If the revival proves to be a success story, there could be scope down the line for more returning vets to sign on.

The series has plenty of faces that fans want to see back.

Despite being announced as in development in 2021, roughly a year after its series finale, cold water was thrown over the revival when Brewster responded to a fan that "Sadly, we think it's dead," in response to a query.

Undercover Backup - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9

“I’ll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

However, Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, told reporters earlier this year at the Television Critics Assoc. Winter Press Tour that, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

Thankfully, we now have official confirmation that the series will see the light of day.

The original series aired from 2005-20, and we're super excited to have the show back.

Hunting for an Unsub - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8

Will you follow it to streaming?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

