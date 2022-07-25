Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Canceled After Seven Seasons at TBS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is over.

TBS has officially canceled the late-night series after seven seasons.

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will not return to TBS,” a network spokesperson explained to Deadline.

“We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work."

"We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

The series has had a long and successful run on the cable network, and despite TBS as a whole going through a period of change, many thought it would continue.

Following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the future of TBS has been in doubt.

The media conglomerate is said to be refocusing its basic cable offerings, and shipping original scripted content off to other destinations.

News broke earlier this year that the very successful Snowpiercer would end with its upcoming fourth season.

The series has a devoted following, so the decision hinted that there was something going on behind the scenes.

Also concerning, the first three seasons have since been removed from HBO Max.

Chad was renewed for a second season, but it was delayed to earlier this month and ultimately, it was canceled hours before it was supposed to premiere.

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS. We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it,” a statement from TBS reads.

“We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor."

"We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

As things stand, Snowpiercer Season 4 and Miracle Workers Season 4 are set to air on TBS... unless the cabler announces otherwise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.