The Flash Star Candice Patton Wanted to Leave Due to Online Harassment

Candice Patton is speaking out about the online harassment she received while starring on The Flash.

The star plays Iris West-Allen on The CW drama and opened up about her experience on an episode of The Open Up Podcast.

Patton recalled wanting to exit the series "as early as" Season 2 because she felt "severely unhappy."

“In 2014, there were no support systems,” she said.

“No one was looking out for that. It was just free range to get abused every single day," the star said of the messages.

Patton said being one of the first Black actresses on the DC TV universe was difficult.

“It’s a dangerous place to be in when you’re one of the first, and you’re facing backlash for it and there’s no help,” she continued.

“Now, people understand a little better and they understand how fans can be racist, especially in genre, and misogynistic."

"But at the time it was kind of like: ‘Yeah that’s how fans are, but whatever.'"

“With the companies I was working with like CW and Warner Brothers, that [‘whatever’] was their way of handling it. I think we know better now that it’s not okay to treat your talent that way and to let them go through this abuse and harassment.”

Patton said she was treated differently than white actors.

“It was more about the protocols in place and the things I see happening for my white counterpart that’s not happening to me,” the 34-year-old said on the podcast.

“Seeing how I was treated differently than other people. Seeing how I’m not protected by the network and the studio."

"Those were the things that not necessarily hurt me but frustrated me.”

Patton recently closed a deal to continue on The Flash for Season 9.

Earlier this year, Patton said she was not sure about returning to the show in response to a fan.

Additionally, she shared a post saying "that's a wrap on Iris West-Allen," leading to questions about her future on the series.

There's no telling whether Season 9 will end the series, but given that CW has already announced Riverdale will end next season, it's possible the network is looking at a tenth season as a possibility.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.