Batgirl's Leslie Grace Responds to Movie Cancellation, Thanks Fans for 'Allowing Me to Take on the Cape'

Leslie Grace, the star of Warner Bros' shelved Batgirl movie, is speaking out the fact the movie will never see the light of day.

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote on Instagram.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process."

"To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!”

The surprise decision to axe the movie which was almost complete and had a $70 million budget took the industry by shock earlier this week.

The movie was scrapped alongside Scoob! as Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly on a mission to save as much as $3 billion following their merger.

There was initially speculation about the movie not having the quality expected, but recent reports allege the studio didn't think the flick had the spectacle of a DC movie.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” by the news.

“We still can’t believe it,” the pair wrote via Instagram.

“As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves."

"Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

Plot details for the movie were kept under wraps, and unfortunately, it looks like we'll never get to see the movie in full.

Big changes are expected at HBO Max with Warner Bros. Discovery set to announce its earnings for the last quarter.

The development team for HBO Max is reportedly eyeing a shake-up that would lay off 70% of its employees.

As a result, there are questions whether more projects will be canceled.

Gossip Girl, for example, is about to film its season finale in Rome, while Titans is on the home-stretch of Season 4 production.

