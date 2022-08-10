Jon Hamm Lands Key Role on The Morning Show Season 3

The Morning Show Season 3 is finally starting to take shape.

The hit Apple TV+ drama has cast Mad Men's Jon Hamm for a key role.

Hamm is set to play Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit,” according to the character breakdown.

Hamm's casting comes following the departure of Steve Carell, who exited the show in shocking fashion during The Morning Show Season 2.

Despite wrapping its second season in November 2021, a renewal for Season 3 didn't come until earlier this year, leading to some questions about the future.

However, given that Apple TV+ announced Charlotte Stroud (Homeland) has been confirmed as the new showrunner, taking over from Kelly Ehrin, the delay was likely until a new showrunner could be found.

“It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ at the time.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

Production on the third season is set to get underway later this month, so the show should be back on the air in early 2023.

Hamm is keeping busy, with the beloved actor recently being confirmed as a lead on FX's Fargo Season 5.

He also voices the lead character in the upcoming FOX animated series Grimsburg.

He is also attached to the cast of Confess, Fletch, a new movie due out in cinemas on September 16.

The cast of The Morning Show includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup.

