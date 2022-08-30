Orphan Black: Echoes Casts Keeley Hawes

The cast of Orphan Black: Echoes continues to impress.

AMC Networks today announced that Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It’s A Sin, Line of Duty) will join the cast of the long-awaited new series set in the world of Orphan Black.

The series is on track for a 2023 debut.

Hawes joins recently announced series regulars Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Love and Death) who also serves as an Executive Producer, Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap).

Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes will have a 10-episode first season and is currently in production in Toronto, Canada.

"Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," the logline teases.

"It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

Hawes will portray a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

“Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC AMERICA, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks when the series got the green light earlier this year.

“We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”

