Krysten Ritter to Lead Orphan Black Sequel at AMC

The new series set in the Orphan Black universe will feature someone who is no stranger to genre programming.

AMC Networks today announced that Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Love and Death, Breaking Bad) will star in and executive produce Orphan Black: Echoes, the long-awaited new series set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black.

The show is set to debut in 2023.

Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes will have a 10-episode first season.

"Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," the logline reads.

"It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

Ritter will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

Known for her critically acclaimed performance and fan favorite role of Marvel’s Jessica Jones and the titular character in the cult darling Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Ritter will next be seen in HBO’s Love and Death, opposite Elizabeth Olsen, and written by David E. Kelley.

Orphan Black: Echoes marks Ritters’ return to AMC Networks, where she played her breakout iconic role of Jane Margolis in the hit series Breaking Bad.

She recently starred in the film Nightbooks for Netflix and directed and executive produced the supernatural series The Girl in the Woods for Peacock.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series.

Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.