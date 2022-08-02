Station 19 Sets New Series Regulars Ahead of Season 6

Much like its parent series, Station 19 is staffing up ahead of its fall return.

TV Line reports that Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall, and Pat Healey have all been promoted to series regular-status for Season 6.

Dandridge plays Chief Natasha Ross, Healy plays former Chief Michael Dixon, and Randall plays Captain Sean Beckett.

Station 19 is one of ABC's top shows, and is currently set to return for its sixth season on Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

ABC gave the spinoff an early renewal, and announced that the most recent season was averaging a 2.17 rating among Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, marking an increase of +234% over its initial Live+Same Day rating.

It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, and Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery.

The cast also includes Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” said showrunner Krista Vernoff earlier this year.

“I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of ‘Station 19!’ It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that ‘Station 19’ continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ the return of ‘Station 19’ ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

Parent series, Grey's Anatomy, has thus far added five new series regulars for Season 19.

