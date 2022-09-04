Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 Review: That's All There Is To That

Has Mick hit rock bottom?

After watching Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4, it would be easy to think that Mick's got an easy road ahead.

I can assure you he does not. But with only episodes remaining, we will never see the true nature of his journey ahead.

I applaud Hallmark and the Chesapeake Shores writers for tackling this story; I just wish we would have enough time with the story to see the challenges Mick and the family will face in the wake of this.

Everything came together beautifully when the family needed to be together. Thomas happened to be in town on business, and Megan was already home for her first visit from California.

Admittedly, I should have had more faith in Megan. In my review of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3, I considered that she might not take the unveiling of Mick's troubles well in light of their renewed relationship and promise to be truthful as it continues.

If you watch Chesapeake Shores online, you know that they've put a lot of time and effort into escaping the past and working toward a brighter future together.

Many factors merged, allowing Mick to keep his secret. First, he was doing a relatively good job keeping his addiction under wraps. Even when he did let the veil slip, his family missed the signs until there was evidence beyond questioning.

Everyone has full lives and new partners to explore, and that meant the amount of time that the family was all together was more limited than usual.

As each O'Brien experienced something a little off with the man they love and respect, they were willing to give Mick the benefit of the doubt. He'd never let them down before, so it was easy to chalk it up to a one-time thing.

Kevin found his dad in the cab of his truck, and after a little conversation, you could tell Kevin wasn't entirely sure that Mick was OK, but everyone has off days, so it rolled off his back.

Abby was even willing to accept that Mick was just overly tired, which led to forgetting he had arranged to pick up the girls from school. Mick puts family first; he doesn't forget a commitment, especially when it comes to his granddaughters.

Even after those little seemingly one-offs, when Thomas found the painkillers in Mick's glove compartment and brought them to Abby's attention and then Kevin's, Abby and Kevin didn't see the urgency.

Their first thought was to ensure that Mick didn't feel like they were ganging up on him because if that's what he took away from a discussion, then he might have been less willing to admit his problem and seek treatment.

All three of them thought it was odd that Mick didn't visit his normal physician, but only Thomas seemed willing to admit that his brother was doctor shopping. That not only shows Mick's desperation but that he's willing to break the law to get his fix.

Kevin: Why wouldn't he just see Dr. Westfall?

Thomas: Maybe he did. Maybe Dr. Westfall wouldn't give him any more. We need to talk to Mick. Permalink: Maybe he did. Maybe Dr. Westfall wouldn't give him any more. We need to talk to Mick.

But when Mick nodded off and crashed into a parked car, Kevin knew it was time to raise the alarm.

Megan: If we do this wrong, we could just push him right over the edge.

Abby: Mom, I think he's already there. Permalink: Mom, I think he's already there.

Mick could have killed someone. He could have killed himself; he could have killed his granddaughters. And yet when confronted, he still made excuse after excuse. That's the mind of an addict, he'll clutch to his addiction above all else.

At the same time all of this was happening, Bree was standing alongside Luke in his efforts to find a new home. She soon discovered that once you serve time, life is never the same again.

Bree: That was frustrating.

Luke: Yeah, apartment hunting is never fun.

Bree: No, but I just can't believe the way that they treated you.

Luke: Like what?

Bree: Oh, OK. Like the one place was so happy for you to sign the rental agreement until you clicked that tiny box that says that you had been convicted of a felony, and then all bets were off.

Luke: Yeah. For better or worse, I'm used to it.

Bree: Did you see the landlord's face? It was just so full of judgment. I wanted to-

Luke: Yeeep.

Bree: -tell him off.

Luke: That's why he got us out of there.

Bree: You know, they just make it impossible for you to turn your life around. The most basic of human rights, a place to live, a roof over your head!

Luke: Preach, sister, preach. Permalink: Preach, sister, preach.

Luke has already learned to live with it, but it hasn't been easy. When he was walking his path alone, it was easier for him to see the darker side, but with Bree beside him, he has hope.

People need hope more than they need anything. Mick's family will help him find hope again, but he was and will likely continue to be challenged in ways he'd never have imagined.

Luke was forced to change course. Mick is luckier in that he has a choice but unluckier in that he needs to pull on his strength to get him through. After everything Luke was experiencing with his home search, it warmed my heart that Mick turned to him when he most needed help.

Yes, it is surprising that Luke has come so far that he can successfully manage a bar without fear of falling back into old patterns. That speaks to his strength of character far more than the time he did in prison.

You think back to Mick and Megan sharing a couple bottles of wine and the realization that they'll never share that again. But since Mick's family loved him enough to step in and pull him out of his spiral, they'll have a lot more new experiences to share.

Mick: You, um. You had a drinking problem, didn't ya?

Luke: Yes, I did.

Mick: Mm. How did you know you had a drinking problem?

Luke: I didn't. Not until I hit rock bottom.

Mick: But, you went to a support group?

Luke: Yeah.

Mick: Did it help?

Luke: It saved me.

Mick: I don't know. I don't know. Man.

Luke: I mean it. It saved me.

Mick: I think my family just did one of those, uh, intervention things on me.

Luke: Yeah, that can be rough.

Mick: Yeah. I stormed out.

Luke: So did I.

Mick: You did?

Luke: Yeah. Only I was in a cell block, so I couldn't go that far.

Mick: [chuckles then cries] Oh, man. Oh, man.

Luke: Mick, it doesn't matter if it's booze or pills or whatever. Addiction can break the strongest people.

Mick: Addiction?

Luke: My sponsor told me something that's always stayed with me. Addiction is the only prison I know that the locks are on the inside. Permalink: My sponsor told me something that's always stayed with me. Addiction is the only prison I...

Luke acts as a reminder of what could have happened, and he'll be a fantastic shoulder for Mick to lean on for support in battling his addiction. It will be an uphill battle to recovery.

There are other stories from the hour, of course, but they didn't have the gravity of what I've already discussed.

Particularly, I'm still disappointed that Sarah's story is on the periphery. Even when she does get a bit of story for herself, she's literally by herself. Megan helped her realize she and Kevin could handle anything that comes their way, but why hasn't Sarah been included in the other family stories, especially as a new sister.

Am I the only one who sees a missed opportunity for her to be included? Margaret is in the inner circle that Sarah can't seem to breach, and Margaret's relationship with Connor is still in its infancy.

What did you think of "That's All There Is To That"?

What story are you most interested to see play out as Chesapeake Shores Season 6 continues to the series finale?

