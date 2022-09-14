Criminal Minds Revival: First Look!

After being in development hell for such a long time time, the production on Criminal Minds: Evolution is moving at a quick pace.

Paramount+ has unveiled four photos that are taken from the first two episodes back, and we are very excited about what's to come.

While the show had a series finale on CBS, the universe still had plenty of storytelling directions to take the characters.

A Grisly Case - Criminal Minds

Now, we're getting our wish.

"The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers," reads the logline for the 10-episode series.

Twists and Turns - Criminal Minds

"Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

The confirmed returning cast is Paget Brewster (as Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (Rossi), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Tara), and Adam Rodriguez (Luke).

Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be returning.

Zach Gilford recently joined the cast as the big bad Elias Voit.

Zach Gilford on Criminal Minds

Volt is described as "an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death."

The series has had a long road to the screen, with cast members hinting that it would never materialize.

Thankfully, we got a confirmed series order earlier this year and the show is on track for a fall debut.

“For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series in August.

On the Case - Criminal Minds

“The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+."

"Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

The original series was a big hit on streaming, so the desire will be to get many of those eyes on the new season.

It's still unclear whether the story could continue, but it will hinge on the reception to these new episodes.

Back Together - Criminal Minds

What are your thoughts on the first photos?

Hit the comments below.

