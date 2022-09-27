Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch Set to Star in Great American Family's Stay for Christmas

Great American Family is adding some more big names to its impressive roster.

The company today announced Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives, Royally Wrapped for Christmas) and Jesse Hutch (Batwoman, Dream Wedding) are set to star in Stay for Christmas, an original movie which begins production today and premieres on the network this holiday season.

The movie is part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 21 with a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022.

"In Stay for Christmas, renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Wise (Lilley) is invited by owner Graham Cooper (Hutch) to a Christmas getaway in exchange for her review of his family’s small bed & breakfast, Silver Peak," the official description reads.

"The bed & breakfast’s biggest concern is a sleek, upscale hotel resort that opened a hilltop away and has been siphoning off guests for several years, threatening the survival of the family business."

"Despite her reservations about accepting an invitation from the outdated Silver Peak, Tracey gets caught up in the multi-generational family fight to save a dream."

"In turn, Tracey will learn the most down home experience can be five-star when it is shared with kindred hearts."

Executive producers of Stay for Christmas are Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Lorenzo Nardini, Cara J. Russell, Jimmy Townsend, Mike Moran, Jennifer Notas Shapiro, Susanne Belzberg Krevoy, and Doran S. Chandler.

Costa Vassos produces. Paula Elle, Ryan Clarke, Priscilla Yeo, and Michael Shepard are supervising producers. Andrew McBride, Olga Devyust, and Vasili Vassos are associate producers.

Paula Elle directs from an original screenplay written by Haley Carr and Guy Yosub.

Stay For Christmas is one of several projects in the work at GAC Family.

Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas are set to headline A Christmas... Present.

Jessica Lowndes and Paul Greene are teaming up for Someday at Christmas.

Bure is set to executive produce Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Lane, which stars her Full House co-star Andrea Barber.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.