The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Sins Of The Father

Wow, what an exciting and action-packed season premiere.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 1 picked up right after Marco kidnapped Luca as he tried to cross the border back into the Philippines.

What follows is a mother's devoted attempt to rescue her son, an emotional divide between Thony and Fiona, and an altercation that will change everything.

This episode proves that mothers put their child's needs first. It dives into mother and son relationships and other family dynamics.

Thony is in a rough position. She could have frozen her credit card and caught Marco immediately, but that may have been the only money Marco had for himself and Luca. As a mother, she didn't want her son to starve or be homeless.

Since Marco arrived in The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 7, his reappearance has caused tension in Thony and Fiona's relationship. Fiona tries to defend him constantly because Marco is her brother, yet she's close to Thony.

There's even more tension because Fiona only remembers how the FBI acted at the ICE raid, so she doesn't trust them to help them or not to treat her brother like a criminal. It's rough being caught between your brother and your best friend who are feuding over your nephew.

What do you suggest, Fi? If Marco boards that plane, then I’ll have to go too. I don’t want to do that. Luca and I belong here with Luca and the kids. If we go, that’s it. We can never come back. Thony Permalink: What do you suggest, Fi? If Marco boards that plane, then I’ll have to go too. I don’t want...

Permalink: What do you suggest, Fi? If Marco boards that plane, then I’ll have to go too. I don’t want...

Thony and Fiona are passionate and feisty women who care deeply about their families. Fiona left home during her teens since she couldn't deal with the traditional and overbearing rules, yet she wants her brother and Thony to reconcile.

Sometimes, family loyalty runs too deep and is misplaced.

Fiona: I asked you not to involve the FBI. Now they're treating my brother like he’s a criminal. Do you understand the danger he could be in now that the cops are involved?

Thony: He made that choice when he kidnapped Luca. He's the one putting my son in danger!

Permalink: He made that choice when he kidnapped Luca. He's the one putting my son in danger!

Permalink: He made that choice when he kidnapped Luca. He's the one putting my son in danger!

"Sins of the Father" explores the question many estranged families wonder --is it kidnapping if you take your child? Marco kidnaps Luca to return him to their home in the Philippines and compares it to Thony leaving with their son for the United States with no word.

Technically, they're not divorced yet, and there isn't a custody agreement, so things got messy. Does Thony get custodial custody since Luca is more comfortable with her and she can tend to his medical needs?

Neither of them possesses good communication skills, and it's not a surprise their marriage failed. In addition, Marco still practices traditional values, while Thony believes in independence and women's rights.

A mother's love is fierce, and Marco gambled that if he took Luca, Thony would follow them since she would never stop fighting for Luca.

While almost everyone thinks Arman is why Thony wants to stay in Las Vegas, he's only a tiny part of it. Thony has become stronger, and Luca has become happier around Fiona and the children.

Fiona: We don’t need Arman unless you’re doing this for another reason.

Thony: Excuse me?

Fiona: Come on Thony, be honest, why do you think Marco took Luca? Because he knows something is going on between the two of you.

Permalink: Come on Thony, be honest, why do you think Marco took Luca? Because he knows something is...

Permalink: Come on Thony, be honest, why do you think Marco took Luca? Because he knows something is...

Luca's kidnapping allowed Fiona and her children to be more involved, especially Chris, who showed anger and disdain towards his uncle and worried about his younger cousin.

Chris has evolved from a whiny teenager at the beginning of The Cleaning Lady Season 1 to a compassionate young man willing to protect his family. That fierce protectiveness got into trouble when he defended his mom and Luca.

Marco and Chris have hot tempers, which escalated into an unfortunate accident where now the family sees how Thony cleans up messes.

We're going to protect you. We're not going to let anything happen to our family. Thony Permalink: We're going to protect you. We're not going to let anything happen to our family.

Permalink: We're going to protect you. We're not going to let anything happen to our family.

Besides their family drama, Thony and Fiona were also in deep with moving money to get Arman out of prison. Fiona didn't trust Arman and the mob any more than she trusted Garrett and the Feds.

While Thony and Fiona are best friends and sisters-in-law, their relationship shifted since Fiona learned Thony's secrets in The Cleaning Lady Season 1 and saw how it affected Marco too.

Thony believes she can have it all, and the money Arman gave them will help start a clinic to help others in need.

Her dreams may be put on hold again since Hayak spilled the beans on who had the money in the middle of her transferring some money. Hopefully, Thony won't get caught, and she and Fiona will get a new start.

Arman and Hayak continue to play cat and mouse to see who can get preferential treatment in prison. Poor Arman got screwed by the Feds and has to pretend to be nice to Hayak, the person who always betrays him.

It's evident by how nice the one cop is to Hayak that he has spies in prison, and it's only a matter of time before Hayak learns that Arman had a deal with the Feds to betray him.

Arman acts more like a kid in the schoolyard when he's transferred than a polished businessman. He's getting into such vicious fights that his sentence would likely be increased no matter how hard Nadia and Thony worked to get him out.

That was likely Hayak's plan. He knows Arman has a short fuse and would only make things worse for himself in the general population. When Arman gets released, he must get as far away from Hayak as possible.

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Were you surprised that Marco died? Do you think the truth about Chris will come out?

How will Arman fare in prison? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you miss an episode, you could watch The Cleaning Lady online via TV Fanatic.

The Cleaning Lady airs at 9/8c on Mondays on FOX.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.