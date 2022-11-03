Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Joins WandaVision Spinoff

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has conjured up another exciting cast member.

Variety is reporting that Aubrey Plaza, who is currently starring on HBO's The White Lotus, has joined the cast of the WandaVision spinoff.

Plaza joins Kathryn Hahn, who plays the titular Agatha Harkness.

Agatha was introduced to the MCU on WandaVision as Wanda's nosy neighbor, who was later revealed to be the biggest villain of the series.

Harkness quickly became one of the MCU's best villains, so a spinoff delving deep into her past was a no-brainer.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, which isn't a surprise. Marvel Studios like to keep things under wraps until closer to transmission.

Projects in the MCU typically feature some big guest stars tethered to the wider mythology.

As a result, there's no telling what the plot will be, though it's hard to imagine it not involving Agatha going on a mission of revenge after being sent back to live as a suburban housewife by Wanda.

Given the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's hard to speculate.

Emma Caulfield Ford recently announced her return as Dottie, so the plot will likely be heavily tethered to WandaVision.

News also broke this week that Heartstopper breakout, Joe Locke, had landed a role in the forthcoming series.

However, no details on who the actor will be playing have been revealed.

Ahead of the project being officially ordered, Hahn expressed her excitement about potentially returning to the role.

"You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore," Hahn told the Golderby.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.