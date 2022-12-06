Critics Choice Awards 2023 Nominations: Abbott Elementary Leads the Way

Critics Choice Awards 2023 Nominations: Abbott Elementary Leads the WayPaul Dailly at .
The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, and it's another clean sweep for Abbott Elementary with six nods.
Better Call Saul notched five.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson, Evil
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple, The Offer
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (
Fox) Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
