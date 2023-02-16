Bass Reeves: Barry Pepper Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Prequel

Ever since Yellowstone leveled up into one of the biggest shows on TV, the series has been able to command more prominent names.

The series is one of the biggest franchises, and the next chapter is a sequel to a prequel.

Bass Reeves picks up following the events of 1883 Season 1, and another big name has joined the cast.

Variety reports that Barry Pepper is the latest addition to the David Oyelowo-led series that is in the works on Paramount+.

The impressive cast also includes Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, and Lauren E. Banks.

Bass Reeves is based on the true story of the titular lawman.

"Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded," the official logline reads.

Pepper is set to play Esau Pierce, who is described as "the leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles and a battle tested warrior himself."

Pepper has an impressive list of credits, including Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, and 25th Hour.

Oyelowo is set to play Bass Reeves, while Quaid is on board as Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

1883 was a roaring success for Paramount+, scoring strong viewership and a great response from critics, so Bass Reeves has a lot to live up to in the new series.

Initially, 1883 was renewed for a second season, but the end of the season wrapped up all of the storylines at the center of the show.

It was later clarified by Sheridan that 1883 was only set to span one season.

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey," Sheridan told Deadline in 2022.

"I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn't… for me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended."

"I'm going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then."

Yellowstone is currently on a midseason hiatus, and the show might be ending due to alleged unrest between Kevin Costner and production.

But 1923 is airing now on Paramount+, and a spinoff titled 6666 is also in the works.

As we said, it's an expansive -- and very popular -- universe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.