Ghosts Season 2 Episode 16 Review: Isaac's Book

Woodstone Manor seems to be filled with plenty of secrets. Everyone is trying to hide the truth on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 16.

Between Sam's lie about Isaac's book and Hetty/Trevor keeping their hookups a secret, the mind games were in full force.

Sure, the truth shall set them free, but the sitcom consequences were worth it!

"Isaac's Book" was peak sitcom fun, playing on many tried and true tropes from the past. You just knew trouble would happen when the main characters fell for the obvious traps.

Case in point: things only got worse for Sam as she fell deeper into her lie. It's the classic plot beats that feel so fun and cheesy. It's easy to sit back with Ghosts and enjoy a good time.

All of Sam's issues could've been solved by telling Isaac the truth sooner than later.

She kept fixing one problem with another lie, digging herself one deeper hole after the other. Anyone could've told her that it was bound to give her more trouble than it was worth.

Flower: Maybe two people shouldn’t be exactly the same? Maybe it’s good that we’re opposites? Also, watching you sit there and act like Pete was a real turn-off.

Pete: Okay, not too long ago, you two were begging me to be your third.

However, we can't fault her too much since her heart was in the right place. Sam is one of the most caring people at Woodstone Manor; it's one of the qualities we love so much about her. And her reaction was so relatable.

How could anyone tell Isaac the news when he looked like a sad puppy dog?!

Even I would've crumbled under the pleading. Though lying to him for so long wasn't the best move, she needed to do it early.

And telling him sooner would've shut down things spiraling out of control.

We would've had no social media post, awkward chat with Isabelle and Soren, or uncomfortable conversation with Isaac. The chaos would've been easily handled and contained.

And why not consider self-publishing? It's an area that can do well and solve their problems; many great books get self-published every year.

Isaac: We do not need external validation to pump ourselves up.

Sam: Exactly! Because we are enough.

Granted, without the lie, the publisher wouldn't have changed their mind and decided to print the book. Sam is very lucky that the ghosts' meddling and the lie worked out in their favor; sometimes, a good thing can come out of chaos.

Let's cross our fingers that the book is a bestseller! There might be more truths awaiting this story in the future.

We can also blame much of the troubles on Isabelle's arrival.

Has anyone else had an "Isabelle" in their lives? Even just the hint of it?

You could feel the snob and elitism radiating off her. She totally stoked those flames and rubbed it in Sam's face about her journalism career. And she could barely hide the comparison of Sam being published and not her.

I love a petty queen, but her life drops seemed more mean girl than playful shade.

When it came to Thorfinn's lie, his heart was in the right place too.

He cared a lot about Flower and wanted to do right by her. It's not about changing himself completely but growing to make the relationship work.

Thorfinn will go out of his way to make his chances with Flower work. Just look to his neverending date on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15.

If it's managing his anger, all the best to him.

On the other hand, Thorfinn being tempted and teased with things that could piss him off was hilarious!

I was jealous of Alberta and Sasappis because they got to test him and push all his buttons. His boiling point was being hit over and over again.

Good job to Devan Chandler Long for capturing the rise of Thorfinn's anger. You could feel each joke and comment chip away at his patience before he finally blew.

Alberta: Let’s talk about cod.

Thorfinn: Oh boy…

Alberta: It’s a very bland fish. It’s probably the worst fish out of all fish.

Thorfinn: That is perfectly reasonable opinion.

Alberta: And what’s the deal with the little girl braids and your beard? Did your friends do that for you at a sleepover?

Thorfinn: Each braid represent brother I lose in battle. Permalink: Let’s talk about cod.

Permalink: Let’s talk about cod.

I didn't know what was more surprising: Soren's comment about Norway being what pushed Thorfinn over the edge or Flower being turned on by Thorfinn's burst of anger.

No, wait, it's the Soren joke. Flower may be a chill hippie, but she has a freaky side. Thorfinn knows how to push those buttons, even when he doesn't truly know or understand.

Elsewhere at Woodstone Manor, Hetty and Trevor were overcomplicating their secret hookups.

Why stress with all the extra gross comments? No one noticed or suspected they were hooking up; the paranoia was all in their heads.

Sam: Although, look at these melons. Beautiful, huh?

[Everyone stares at Trevor]

Trevor: What?

Alberta: Go on, make a disgusting comment about Sam’s melons so we can all move on with our day.

Sam: Oh my god, I teed myself up. Didn’t I?

Trevor: I wasn’t gonna say anything! Permalink: Although, look at these melons. Beautiful, huh?

Permalink: Although, look at these melons. Beautiful, huh?

And let's face it, Trevor making more comments about Sam made the group more suspicious something was going on.

Now that Nancy and Nigel know, it's only a matter of time before the others discover the truth. Secrets like this can't stay hidden for too long. Come on, Nancy is totally going to spill to someone!

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Sam must find it hard to go places and discover plenty of ghosts. It sounds more like a curse than anything outside of Woodstone Manor.



How would Sam get away without posting about the book for too long? The ghosts would eventually want to hear about her events and see the book.



Pete never catches a break.



Trevor missing the melons joke was an easy lay-up for him. They practically handed him the joke to make.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fan.

What did you think of "Isaac's Book"?

Will Isaac's book become a big success? Which ghost will learn about Hetty and Trevor next? Which zinger against Thorfinn was your favorite?

If you missed the latest episode of Ghosts, you can watch Ghosts online via TV Fanatic.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.