Hill Harper's Good Doctor Future in Doubt Amid U.S. Senate Run

Hill Harper's time on ABC's The Good Doctor could be coming to an end.

Puck News reported this week that the actor, who has played Dr. Marcus Andrews since The Good Doctor Season 1 Episode 1, is planning a Democratic Senate race in the state of Michigan.

While the star has not commented on the news, the outlet states that he plans to announce his run next month.

Harper would go up against Elissa Slotkin to win the seat.

While he has an impressive list of credits in his acting career, Harper is also a Brown University graduate and Harvard Law alum.

Naturally, there are questions about what this means for Harper's future on The Good Doctor.

It's hard to imagine him juggling the medical drama and a Senate Race.

Harper may have already informed producers of his intention to depart, and an exit plot could be in the works.

Then again, The Good Doctor has yet to be renewed for Season 7.

Like many shows, The Good Doctor Season 6 has suffered erosion in the ratings.

But ABC must be happy with the Freddie Highmore drama's performance because a spinoff titled The Good Lawyer is being prepped.

In fact, a backdoor pilot featuring Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew) and Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) will air this month.

ABC has had some success by pairing up some of its biggest franchises.

Much like other ongoing medical dramas, the cast has been a revolving door.

Several series regulars have departed and subsequently returned.

It was revealed last month that Chuku Modu was returning to the series after a four-year absence.

Modu played Jared Kalu in the first two seasons.

What are your thoughts on Harper's potential departure from The Good Doctor?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.