Jason Ritter to Star Opposite Kathy Bates in Matlock Reboot Pilot

Jason Ritter could be returning to the small screen on a more permanent basis.

Deadline reports that the actor has landed a lead role opposite Kathy Bates in the CBS pilot Matlock.

The project's existence was revealed last month and is in contention for a pickup for the 2023-24 season.

"After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within," CBS says of the proposed reboot.

Ritter will play Julian. As the son of the head of the firm, Julian was born with a silver spoon in his mouth -- but he's not to be underestimated.

Diligent and persistent, with a lot to prove, he's at odds with prioritizing his family and balancing his career.

He always considers the good of the firm, even if it pushes the boundaries between his work and personal life.

The cast also includes Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis.

Ritter is also attached to star in FOX's Accused and Yellowjackets on Showtime.

He will also lend his voice to the Netflix original series Captain Fall, which has yet to receive a premiere date.

CBS has had great success rebooting hits from the past.

From a casting standpoint alone, the series looks stacked, but it will all come down to whether CBS thinks the show is worthy of a spot on the schedule.

The only other drama pilot currently in the works at the network is Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, featuring Carrie Preston reprising her role as the title character.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.