9-1-1: Lone Star Post Mortem: Gina Torres Talks Channeling Tommy's 'Bad B*tch' and Finding Love After Grief

Tommy Vega got her man, and there's nothing anyone can say about it.

Tommy took a stand up against the church, and it paid off as she and Trevor declared their love for one another in the pulpit in front of the entire congregation on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14.

And we can visibly see that Tommy is happy and has found love again despite her grief.

TV Fanatic had the distinct pleasure and privilege of catching up with the iconic Gina Torres to discuss Tommy's bold move, finding love, and what she'd love to explore next season.

Tommy has had to endure a lot to be with Trevor. First, it was his daughter, and now, it's the church biddies. Has it been worth it? Tommy found love again with Trevor, and it's starting to feel permanent.

Well, I think we're moving in that direction. It seems that way unless something horrible happens, and you know, the 911 universe is not one that you want to buy land on sometimes. The ground is shifting all the time. But I will say that, yeah, Trevor and Tommy have got a good thing going on.

Initially, Tommy was the one with reservations about what others would say. But then we see that it's Trevor and Grace who are the ones most affected. Why do you think Tommy was so unfazed compared to everyone else?

With Tommy, this is really just another example of how she lives in her truth. She is old enough to not really care. She's been through enough in her life. She sees so much life and death and the brevity of joy. It's just in her every day that that kind of comes with the job.

So she decided that she was going to move forward with this relationship. And that's what she's done. And you know, the hell with everybody else. These feelings are real; this man is a gem.

And she's going to go for it. And she really thought that everyone else would come along.[Laughs]

But she's also not bothered that they haven't. Because that's their thing, I will say she only gets involved or is interested in getting involved once she sees the toll it's taken or its effect on Trevor.

This is a man that she loves. A similar situation destroyed this man's life, and she won't stand for that. It's less about her and more about him and how this gossip can hurt people.

As a diehard Jessica Pearson fan, I loved Tommy's entry into that church; it felt very much like a Jessica Pearson moment. Was that coincidental, or were you channeling her a bit? I couldn't stop laughing at that scene. Was it fun to shoot?

It was great. It was great to shoot. I loved shooting it.

It honestly is coincidental because I tend to play strong women. So no, I wasn't channeling Jessica at all. I was channeling Tommy's Bad Bitch self. It's so funny that you bring that up because, of course, there will be Suits fans who will see glimmers of that and feel like they got a hit of a character they haven't seen in a while.

But to me, there are more women in all areas of life that embody Jessica Pearson's qualities. And so Tommy's just another one. She is all of that, and we've watched her grow into this part and finding her confidence again on the job, overcoming her grief, daring to feel whole again, and then opening herself up to love again.

She's in a place where she's really like, "No, no, no, no all of this is hard won, and you certainly don't get to take that away from me." And I think that acceptance and love of self are so important and empowering.

You have two very special dynamics and great chemistry with Sierra [McClain] and Jim [Parrack], and it's interesting to see someone be best friends with a married couple. Tommy has a unique relationship with them individually and as a unit. Will we get to see more of the storylines with that trio coming up?

Oh, definitely. Oh, definitely. There's some fun stuff coming up.

Will Trevor be Tommy's date for the Tarlos wedding now that things have gotten serious?

Yes. [Laughs] He'll be there. He's invited and my date.

What other storylines Can you tease for us coming up? I think you guys are wrapped already, haven't you?

We wrapped, yeah. We sure did. We danced at that wedding.

I'll say, yeah, there's a wedding coming. There is absolutely 100% a wedding coming, and we're all there, and a lot is coming up. These last four episodes are jam-packed with all kinds of things.

How about exciting calls? I swear you guys probably broke the internet last week (9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13) with Owen doing compressions on a frozen corpse and the chest concaving and shattering.

That was gnarly! We really do walk that line between absurdity and humanity. [Laughs] Yeah, keep watching. Bring a friend. Have some wine. It's never dull.

Final question: I'm confident you guys will get renewed. What would you like to see for Tommy next season?

I look forward to expanding the bubble a little bit. I have great conversations and scenes with TNT (Nancy and T.K.), which is great. And, of course, my relationship with Grace and Judd -- those are beautiful moments that I love.

But I would also love to have scenes with Natacha. Tommy and Marjan have never had any time together. That'd be great. Also, some scenes with Paul, with Brian, you know? The kids hang out, and then I have adult time.

I've noticed that, yeah. Tommy tends to be with Owen or the Ryders. And all the kids are on the other side.

Yeah. And so that's great. And that's a great dynamic, and it's also very accurate. But you never know because we're all in the same house. It could bring us together, so I would love to see that.

Yeah, I believe when I interviewed Natacha Karam, I said it would be amazing if you guys had a Girl's Night episode. Tommy, Marjan, Nancy, Grace, and maybe some big emergency arose. It would be entertaining.

That would be awesome. A Girl's night out that goes terribly wrong. That sounds like a great Lone Star episode!

------

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

