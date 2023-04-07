Matt Czuchry Circling Fan Favorite Drama Following The Resident Cancellation

If you're still struggling to process The Resident's cancellation, we have a little bit of good news.

One of the show's stars has already reportedly lined up a new project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Czuchry is set to join the cast of another show in the 20th Television family: American Horror Story.

The news was shared alongside the cancellation announcement for The Resident after six seasons.

Due to various factors, the cancellation was expected, but there was still a glimmer of hope that the show would return for a revamped seventh season.

Reports emerged earlier this year that props were being sold and that the sets were not being kept, signaling that the show, as we know it, was not returning.

The ratings were down, but they were still strong for FOX, so there was a possibility the show would return with a revamp.

Unfortunately, the death knell for The Resident seems to have been the fact that 9-1-1: Lone Star performed much better in the show's slot this year.

The only good news about the cancellation is that the cast will be moving on to new and exciting projects.

Czuchry moving to American Horror Story is a big deal.

The anthology isn't as popular as it was in its prime, but it still commands big stars.

It will be fun seeing how Czuchry fits into that universe and, of course, what the plan is for American Horror Story Season 12.

The series has been renewed through Season 13, and cast members do return, albeit in new roles.

FX typically keeps American Horror Story scoop away from the public eye until nearer to the premiere, but details should begin trickling in by the end of the summer if we're looking at another fall launch.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.