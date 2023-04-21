National Treasure: Edge of History Canceled at Disney+

The mysteries at the center of National Treasure: Edge of History will remain unsolved.

Disney+ has officially canceled its TV spinoff of the hit movie series.

Deadline first reported the news on Friday.

Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith starred as series regulars.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also appeared as Billie, a badass billionaire with an eye for black-market antiques.

Movie series veteran Justin Bartha reprised the role of computer expert Riley Poole from the movies.

The series was described as an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family -- who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The cancellation isn't entirely surprising: Disney+ has failed to garner any traction for any shows outside the Stars Wars and Marvel universes.

Shows like Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Shot, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers were recently canceled after their second seasons.

National Treasure: Edge of History joins fellow one-and-done series based on a beloved movie franchise, Turner and Hooch and Willow.

The cancellations of both shows were surprising, but unfortunately, it seems like the service is having trouble getting people interested in new original series.

The streaming services as a whole have been more stringent with renewals in recent months due to slowing subscriber growth.

There was no ceiling for streaming services at one point, but keeping shows on the air is becoming more challenging.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.