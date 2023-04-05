The Night Agent Viewership Soars in Week Two, Shadow and Bone Dips

Netflix's speedy renewal of The Night Agent was a worthwhile risk.

The streaming service has announced the numbers for the week of March 27 - April 2, and the high-stakes action drama had another strong showing.

The series added another 216.4 million hours viewed, taking its two-week tally to 385 million hours viewed.

On an exciting note, the series will probably join Netflix's all-time most-watched TV series when next week's numbers are released.

The #10 spot is currently occupied by Ginny & Georgia Season 2, which has clocked just over 500 million hours viewed across 28 days.

Netflix picked up The Night Agent Season 2 less than a week after its March 23 debut.

The renewal was triggered after the strong week one results that allowed the show to launch as the streamer's third biggest week one tally for a new series.

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world," said creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan of the renewal.

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix."

"We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Placing second in Netflix's TV list for the same week was Love is Blind Season 4, with 47.6 million hours viewed.

Netflix has been taking a staggered approach to the release of the series this time, and we're getting a live Love is Blind reunion.

Shadow and Bone dipped to third place with 27 million hours viewed.

The series has not performed up to expectations this season, and there's a high chance it might not land a renewal for Season 3.

On the movie front, Murder Mystery 2 debuted with 64 million hours viewed.

The Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-led comedy will probably rise this week due to having more days to rack up viewing.

What are your thoughts on the Netflix numbers?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.