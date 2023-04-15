What to Watch: The Wedding Cottage, Barry, Mrs. Davis

You're in for a very good time this week, my friends.

There isn't a poster for The Diplomat coming to Netflix, but it comes highly recommended, followed by Mrs. Davis on Peacock.

Those are just two of the goodies we recommend, and you can see more below.

Saturday, April 15

8/7c The Wedding Cottage (Hallmark)

Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny star in Hallmark’s latest romance.

Erin stars as a wedding guide creator who must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage, played by Brendan, to renovate the run-down cottage so the contest-winning couple can have their dream wedding.

This is going to be fantastic!

8/7c Drunk, Driving, and 17 (Lifetime)

There’s nothing like a crime of passion, which an honor roll student and all-around great kid, Kim, gets caught up in one night after discovering that her boyfriend cheated on her.

It’s a night that changes many lives as she crashes her car while at a party and nearly kills another student.

The consequences of her actions become far-reaching in Lifetime’s latest thriller.

Sunday, April 16

9/8c Ride (Hallmark)

Even though Isobel hates celebrating her birthday, the McMurray children, with the help of another rancher Cody plan a special celebration for her.

Missy learns more about Gus and his family when he and his niece Sophie spend the day at the ranch.

Valeria tries to make way with the ranch hands by showing off some tricks at the ranch-hands boy’s poker club.

9/8c Succession (HBO)

Logan Roy is dead.

Now comes the fight for the company and who will fill Logan’s enormous shoes.

That was already proving difficult, and it will be more so as everyone grapples with their grief at losing a man as large as Logan Roy.

10/9c Barry (HBO)

It’s another final season for a beloved and critically acclaimed show.

In the finale season, Barry reconsiders everything he’s done now that he’s got extra time on his hands in prison.

From what we’ve heard, Barry Season 4 is a return to form with some lighthearted moments, even if the drama continues.

Waco: The Aftermath (Showtime)

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, Waco: The Aftermath focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh.

The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

We haven’t seen this, and the reviews aren’t great, but it is the anniversary, and it never hurt to reconsider what has come before as we navigate where we’re going.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

East New York is finally back! We pick up where we left off, with Regina learning that her father is soon to be indicted for murder.

Regina will confront him -- will we finally learn the whole story of how and why he quit the 7-4 years ago?

Meanwhile, an investigation into a string of home invasion robberies leads back to a cop. Is it anyone we know?

9/8c Magnum: PI (NBC)

Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins inside a psychiatric hospital.

Katsumoto and his son, Dennis, head to the mainland to look at colleges.

But their trip takes a harrowing turn when a run-in with a local turns ugly.

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The NCIS team is tasked with assisting NCIS’ cold case homicide unit.

They investigate a case from 2003 and a missing Navy petty officer.

Also, Kilbride and his son, Alex, work to rebuild their relationship.

10/9c The Company You Keep (ABC)

Emma and Birdie teaming up isn’t something we had on our bingo card. But alas, here we are.

And while the two get further acquainted, Leo will engage in a con aimed at the man who lost him and all his old friends their pensions many years ago.

We’ll also see the partnership between Daphne and Charlie continue as she looks to Charlie for help in springing her dad free from prison.

10/9c The Blacklist (NBC)

The Troll Farmer is back with vengeance seeking to help bring down Raymond following that betrayal.

Odds are slowly tipping against Raymond, and he needs to come up with something concrete soon.

With The Freelancer, The Troll Farmer, and others on his side, Wujing is gaining power day in and day out.

Monday, April 17

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Now that people are in the hospital and others are sobering up, what will the aftermath of the poisoned biscuits be like? And will we ever find out if EJ was affected too? And how soon will Jada’s investigation reveal evidence that her flighty sister is behind the spiked dough?

Meanwhile, it could be bad news for some Salemites when Megan and Kristen meet in prison, and Harris has a decision to make when he learns Bo is alive.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Emergencies here include a bodybuilding competition where a man’s bicep explodes and an accident at a commercial bakery.

With performance reviews ongoing, Bobby sends Chimney to the fire academy, where he runs into Ravi!

And just what has Ravi been up to you? You’ll see it when you tune into the new episode!

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

Who’s up for another vintage TV reunion?

The Wonder Years get a classic do-over when Dan Lauria and Alley Mills pair up as a middle-aged couple feuding with a younger couple when they all end up on the Island at the same time.

When the Island decides to pit them against each other in a Hunger Games type winner-take-all competition, expect the unexpected!

Being neighbors can get messy...



8/7c All American (NBC)

Hoping to revive the GAU football program, Spencer and Jordan take a page from the Billy Baker playbook and revisit some former football stars as potential walk-ons…without Coach Kenny’s blessing.

Olivia, Layla and Patience look for an escape from their current life stresses and ultimately rediscover themselves in the process.

JJ tries to straddle football and the fraternity, and Coop gets great news, but it may cost her something precious.

9/8c Perry Mason (HBO)

Time is running out fast for Team Perry

The person responsible for leaking the gun secret comes clean and teams up with Perry to find some hidden truths.

They discover something morally and legally reprehensible about Lydell and his associates. This will shock you, folks!

10/9c The Good Doctor

Although cancer has been ruled out, Shaun still believes that Glassman’s minor errors are signs of a brain disease.

Is he overreacting, or is he picking up on something no one else realizes?

Meanwhile, a patient’s strong faith sets off Asher because of his own doubts about religion.

Tuesday, April 18

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

It’s not a single moment when Owen’s love life isn’t complicated, and things with Kendra fit the bill when he finds out that she’s actually married.

Of course, when the team has to respond to an emergency all there, things get awkward when her hubby almost dies after getting frozen in a hydro chamber.

But the highly-anticipated Grace content comes in the form of her father having a heart attack, bringing up tensions from the past and leading to a fabulous McClain sister reunion onscreen when Sierra McClain’s real sisters guest-star as Grace’s sisters.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

A trucker is gunned down after a routine trip from Canada.

All signs point the team to a noted criminal on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists' list.

Also, Jubal gets to work with an old friend and colleague, Detective Jack Lombardo.

8/7c The Rookie (ABC)

The hiatus is over, and it’s well worth the wait with an action-packed hour that’s also filled with comedy and drama!

Lucy has to contend with Tim’s ex-wife, Isabel, which is bound to test the nature of their relationship as she tries to figure out what her motives are.

Skiptracer Randy brings all the comedy when Nolan and Harper discover him at the scene of two murders, literally red-handed, and he tries to make his case that he’s not guilty.

10/9c Will Trent (ABC)

Will Trent returns as Will goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, is hired to find a missing DEA agent.

Things go awry as they try to take down a drug organization.

Meanwhile, Angie handles things with Lenny on her own and breaks up with Will.

Wednesday, April 19

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Could love be in the air of Schmicago?

Josh and Melissa have their happy end, but is it enough? Unsure how to escape, they try to figure out the best way to make others happy.

Will it all work out, or will they make things worse?

It’s another joyfully sinister episode of Schmigadoon!, featuring more ingenious musical numbers, plenty of side-eye from Tituss Burgess, and inside jokes galore! Don’t miss it!

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

In the thrilling finale for The Ark Season 1, Ark One tries to broker peace with their adversary but doesn’t realize it could cost them everything.

With Brice’s life on the line, Dr. Kabir and Alicia get to work on trying to solve the mystery of the Klampkins cure.

With danger around every corner and Evelyn a menacing force, will everyone survive?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Bring on the waterworks because we have an emotional night in store as the series winds down with only three episodes left!

It’s Katherine and Greta’s wedding day, and everyone gathers together for this momentous affair while Gary and others give sentimental toasts and recount how they’ve become such a tight-knit family.

And the vibes that Eddie and Delilah are supposedly giving off have reached others in the friendship group as inquiries are made about the two finding their way back to one another.

Thursday, April 20

The Diplomat (Netflix)

In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Keri Russell stars as the diplomat, and Rufus Sewell stars as her fellow diplomat husband, and they’ve got a very capable cast helping to bring the story together.

We know The Night Agent did well, and we’re betting The Diplomat will also break Netflix records. It’s that good!

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The tagline doesn’t give you much to go on, but we can assure you that this is one heck of a wild ride.

"Mrs. Davis” is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?

Trust me on this one. Bet on Sister Simone!

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

It’s the series finale that goes where no Trek has ever gone before.

With the entirety of the Federation’s fleet under enemy control, our heroes hunkered down on the most likely of ships, and Jack getting a first-hand experience with his family collective, it’s anyone’s guess who survives this Last Generation adventure.

One more outing. One last hurrah. What (and who) will be sacrificed in the name of humanity’s survival? Don’t have it spoiled for you! Tune in as soon as you can and avoid the spoilers!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

They’re devoted to stressing us out this season, and this episode will be no exception!

Armed with the blackmail photos, Maya and Andy approach Ross about the situation, which is touchy and will bring up bad memories for Ross after the last time Maya attempted to blackmail her.

Meanwhile, Theo must make a life or death call at a scene when a poorly structured home leaves Warren trapped inside a fire with little recourse for the team to retrieve him.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Addy’s back! And she’s back just in the nick of time as Amelia is still reeling from everyone leaving her and never feeling more alone, and Bailey needs a kindred spirit who understands her struggles with getting doxxed.

Amelia takes out some of her anger on Winston, who she feels blew up his relationship with Maggie.

Meanwhile, Bailey must treat someone who was hellbent on harassing and terrorizing her.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

We’re back to the cult situation when Joaquin finds out some new information about Silas that has him throwing himself right back into the mix despite the many dangers.

Dennis hits more roadblocks in his attempt to get his new restaurant off the ground.

Malika is still determined to prove that she’s mastered her work-life balance.

Friday, April 21

Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons.

Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes.

That includes pushing the boundaries of medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

When opportunity knows, you better answer! Midge gets an offer she can’t refuse and performs in the trashiest show she’s ever done. Is she doomed to stay stagnant, or can she make the leap forward? Get ready because it’s the most musical episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ever!

8/7c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

The fallout from a beloved father’s death is about to be WILD. And while the Tejadas struggle to deal with the loss of Lorenzo, Tariq will be on the warpath as he deals with his friend's betrayal. We’ll also see what’s next for Jenny now that her case is slowly falling apart.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Larry Manetti visits Blue Bloods! Tom Selleck’s one-time co-star on the original Magnum PI plays a grieving grandfather who lost a grandchild to fentanyl, prompting Eddie to ask Jamie to help her bust a dealer.

Meanwhile, Frank butts heads with the mayor over an influx of immigrants to the city, and Erin wonders whether her campaign is compromising her ability to do her day job. Any bets on whether she sees this DA race through to the end?

