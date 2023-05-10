Riverdale Season 7 Episode 7 Review: Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Four: Dirty Dancing

Don't mess with Betty. She'll dance circles around her parent's schemes, even when they don't realize it.

The girl-next-door got her big revenge on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 7.

After many weeks of Alice meddling and shaming her daughter, Betty served a heaping plate of just desserts. It was light, fluffy, and oh-so-satisfying.

A few themes were at play during "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Four: Dirty Dancing." This wasn't simply a chapter about teen rebellion; each plot was a well-crafted, consistent story about teens being shamed and controlled by adults.

Some were more serious than others, and they tackled things like homophobia, misogyny, sexism, rights, etc. This chapter got pretty deep when we looked past the flashy dance show setting.

Betty's story perfectly exemplifies the double standards between girls vs. boys.

Every instance highlighted her being punished for her actions while the boys got cheered on. Like Archie got a whole class clapping for him! All he did was undress by a window, like Betty.

And we can't forget Betty getting punished for defending herself against Troy touching her.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 7 did a great job capturing the frustrations of the double standards. You couldn't help but feel bad for Betty; it was so unfair for her to be shamed and treated as she was.

Once again, Alice made everything worse. Her parenting tactics need a severe check from someone outside of Riverdale.

Did she not realize Betty would be hurt long-term by her telling everyone?

Alice was so worried about Betty going down the wrong path and ruining her reputation, but Alice was the one who told everyone. No one outside of Hal, Alice, Betty, Archie, Frank, and Mary would've known about the window striptease had Alice not spilled the beans.

She created her chaos, not Betty.

Everything Betty did as retaliation was justified. Alice created the fire; Betty only added more fuel.

Her twirl at Riverdale Grandstand was perfect revenge.

Most of the town was probably watching the 50th episode anniversary, and you can't truly know what will happen on live TV. Betty revealing her underwear was both scandalous and tame from all the options she could've had.

The audacity of Alice telling Betty that she broke her heart was too much.

Kevin: Is that how your first time went?

Archie: Kevin, I’m still a virgin too.

Kevin: You are?!

Archie: Yeah.

Seriously, Alice?! You caused this; you meddled in Betty's love life and then forced her on a show she didn't want to be on.

If Riverdale 1955's Alice had shown Betty some understanding, there might've been some sympathy. But there wasn't, so there won't be any from me.

Veronica's revenge against her parents was perfectly cool and calculated.

Only Veronica could get away with a business deal like that to buy the Babylonium. Who else would be willing to sell their rare and expensive painting to save a movie theater? Definitely not Cheryl and the Blossoms.

I won't chastise the Lodges for punishing Veronica.

Veronica did help her BFF buy sexy lingerie and do a striptease at her window. At most, the punishment would be getting grounded or a part-time job.

Working at the Babylonium was a perfect fit for a movie-loving buff like Veronica.

If we ignore her parents planning to turn it into a parking lot, they knew their daughter well enough to pick a job she would love. This move seemed less like a punishment, more like a treat.

And her planned commercial would've worked for the time. (Hey, Nicole Kidman's AMC commercial had its big moment just two years ago!)

Hopefully, Veronica will thrive in her new theater, and it will lead to a future career at a studio. That tidbit seemed like the perfect tease to where her character could go.

Jughead's future also seemed brighter now, thanks to Mr. Rayberry.

Any opportunity where Dr. Werthers is put in his place is a win in all our books. He looked ready to burst into flames when they threatened to take it to the Supreme Court.

Come on, he would've lost that case. His trying to make a connection between comic books to porn would've fallen flatter than a hairdo without hairspray.

One of the best surprising pairs from Riverdale 1955 is the bond between Jughead and Mr. Rayberry.

They have good chemistry and know how to relate to each other in their off-beat habits. Let's cross our fingers that the mysterious milkman doesn't murder Mr. Rayberry.

Kevin's story was the most heartbreaking part of "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Four: Dirty Dancing."

How could you not feel bad for him? He had a lot to deal with, like his father's expectations, homophobia, and all the gross double standards placed on him.

If you need an example of microaggressions, the comments people made to Kevin were great examples.

Some were direct and harsh, like Julian's teasing of Kevin. However, it's all in the off-hand comments and subtle one-liners that people used to describe him.

No one said "gay," but they worked really hard to say as much in offensive ways.

Casey Cott, who plays Kevin, did a great job capturing the frustration and sadness the character built up throughout the chapter.

We can pinpoint his uncomfortableness of having to join the basketball team. His frustration with having to prove his "manliness" by sleeping with Twyla. And his sadness being forced into that room.

It's a flowing path that kept getting worse for him.

Kevin: Archie, you’re normal.

Archie: Kevin, so are you!

I'm glad Archie was there for Kevin. Say what you want about Archie and his recklessness, but he can be a good friend and show a lot of heart. This care was a huge heartfelt moment for him.

We didn't get many Archie/Kevin friendship scenes in the original timeline. Based on this, we needed more of it; it's great this new timeline is making up for a missed opportunity.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Dr. Werthers needs to get a life. He's too focused on the lives of the teens, like Jughead and Betty.



The tension in Kevin's bedroom with his father was so uncomfortable and realistic. Sheriff Keller didn't have to say much; you just knew what he was thinking and how he felt.



The live commercials at Riverdale Grandstand were an interesting concept. Still, why didn't they record an actual commercial? Veronica's Babylonium commercial was so good; the Blossoms could learn something.



Archie looked so disappointed in Uncle Frank's comments about Kevin. Frank's influence might finally be slipping!

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Four: Dirty Dancing"?

Will Principal Feather and Dr. Werthers find out Jughead is still writing horror comics? How will Veronica turn business around for the movie theater? Do Archie and Betty reignite their romance?

