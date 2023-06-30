TCA Awards Nominations: The Last of Us, The Bear, and Succession Lead the Way

The Television Critics Association awards nominations went public Friday, and it was great news for some series and sad news for others.

The Last of Us, The Bear, and Succession are in a three-way tie with five nominations apiece.

All three shows were expected to get some awards love, so their performances here are not surprising.

The Bear has been a bonafide hit for FX and Hulu, but there were some more first-year shows in the mix, too.

Andor, Jury Duty, Shrinking, Interview With the Vampire, and Poker Face were all well-represented.

Somewhat surprising: Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were shut out.

The news comes after both series have been big hits on the awards front and could set a precedent for upcoming awards shows.

Awards will be handed out at an in-person ceremony on August 7, 2023.

Check out the complete list of nominations below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (2022 Winner)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Bill Hader, Barry

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)

Frontline (PBS)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

​The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category)

Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS)

Bluey (Disney+)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS KIDS)

Donkey Hodie (PBS KIDS)

Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+)

Molly of Denali (PBS KIDS)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Sesame Street (Max)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Junior/Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category)

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Jane (Apple TV+)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Andor (Disney+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX)

The Last of Us (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Beef (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman is in Trouble (FX on Hulu)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Succession (HBO) (2022 Winner)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary ABC (2022 Winner)

Barry (HBO)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Other Two (Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX on Hulu)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix) (2022 Winner)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Succession (HBO)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

