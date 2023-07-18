Celebrity Name That Tune: Exclusive First Look at Key Art Featuring Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson

Jane Krakowski (Dickinson, Schmigadoon) and Randy Jackson (American Idol) will be back on FOX this fall with a special fall season of Celebrity Name That Tune.

The beloved game show will be paired with I Can See Your Voice as part of the network's exciting Tuesday slate of originals.

Krakowski hosts the series and also features Jackson as the band leader.

Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson for Name That Tune

FOX's spin on Name That Tune has been on the air since 2021, with fans tuning in in their droves to watch the two complete games that air on every episode.

Take a look at the exclusive key art for Celebrity Name That Tune's fall edition.

Celebrity Name That Tune Key Art

The celebrity edition switches up the dynamic vs. the civilian iteration with a fresh spin on the competition.

"Celebrity Name That Tune returns for an all-celebrity edition with games that will test the musical knowledge of athletes, musicians, actors, TV personalities, comedians and Olympians all playing for their favorite charities with a chance to win over $150,000." the official logline for the new season teases.

Celebrity Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment, and BiggerStage.

On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O'Riordan is the executive producer, and Shane Byrne is the series' showrunner.

Michael Ian Black, Jane Krakowski, Randy Jackson and Melissa Peterman

Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

FOX went public with its fall plans earlier this month, revealing it was going all-in on unscripted programming amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The only scripted offerings on the network's fall slate are animated favorites The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and new entry Krapopolis.

Krapopolis, from Dan Harmon, has been renewed through Season 3, so the network has high hopes for it.

Name That Tune Quartet

What are your thoughts on the key art for Celebrity Name That Tune?

Hit the comments below.

Don't forget to watch the season premiere on Tuesday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

