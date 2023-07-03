Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 7-03-23: With Lani on the Case, Will this Abe Story Really End?

The walls appear to be closing in on Whitley, but we're afraid to hope.

Twice already, Abe's started to recover his memories, only for Whitley to pull the wool over his eyes with a quick Photoshop or a ridiculous story.

But could this time be different? Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-03-23 say Lani's returning to Salem for the funeral and won't believe that things add up about her father's death.

According to the spoiler video, Lani quickly discovers that Jerry isn't who he claims to be, wondering aloud why a paid actor would pretend to have witnessed Abe falling in the water.

In a twist that could only happen in Salem, Lani's let out of jail temporarily for her father's funeral, only to stay in town to solve his murder and (hopefully!) discover that he's not dead.

Of course, we've been down this road several times in the last month. Not only has Abe almost realized he'd been lied to, but Eli and Theo both had suspicions that fizzled.

But this time, Lani's investigation coincides with Abe discovering another lie via the Body and Soul soap-within-a-soap. This time, he catches a glimpse of "Theo" on the show.

How many weird coincidences and stories that don't quite add up can Abe experience before realizing something is fishy? He may have a brain injury, but still. This is ridiculous!

Plus, fake Theo and real Theo come face to face, and that's sure to put Jerry's fear and guilt over what he's doing into overdrive.

Meanwhile, the other big plan will likely blow up in some people's faces.

Disappointingly, Harris' brainwashing worked again, at least to an extent, and he'll try to kill Stefan. However, spoilers say that Rafe arrives, gun drawn, and Megan gets shot instead of Stefan in the chaos.

Megan deserves a less disappointing exit than what she will probably get. The Dimera heiress will probably either be the latest Salemite declared dead or be shipped off to a hospital somewhere (hopefully not the same rehab facility Bo is in!).

And Rafe will catch Li skulking around and, for once, use his brain to figure out that Gabi's ex is involved in this latest dumb scheme.

Brainwashed Harris crashes Gabi and Stefan's engagement party.

It would have been interesting if Kate's orders had been able to override Rolf's rush job, but sadly, that's not how it'll go.

Instead, Harris'll try to kill Stefan and be thwarted by the crowd before Megan gets shot.

What will Days of Our Lives do with Hariss now? So far, his story's gone around in circles, but with Megan gone, maybe we can finally move on.

Leo finds Kristen and EJ.

Leo's an unlikely hero -- again. But he doesn't usually do things out of the goodness of his heart (except maybe for his bestie Gwen!), and this won't be any exception.

Spoilers later in the week say that Kristen will threaten Leo, so he'll probably demand something in exchange for freeing her.

Maybe he'll insist that Kristen and EJ stop Dimitri from marrying Gwen.

Lani returns for Abe's funeral, but can she help Paulina through her depression?

Supposedly, Lani's in jail til the next Horton Christmas and will never be a cop again. But in true Salem form, she'll return home unescorted and be the cop that cracks the mystery of Abe's disappearance.

Hopefully, this means this ridiculous storyline is at an end.

Will we ever find out why Whitley went to such lengths to hold onto Abe? And, assuming Lani is the one that finally rescues him, will her father recognize her?

The walls continue to close in on Whitley.

Whitley will soon be backed into a corner.

Not only will Lani realize Jerry is lying, but Abe will recognize him on Body and Soul, and Jerry will come face-to-face with the real Theo.

Cornered villains sometimes do desperate things, so let's hope Whitley doesn't harm Abe.

EJ and Kristen ask Marlena for help.

The memory-erasing drug has probably taken hold.

Hypnosis shouldn't be able to cure drug-related amnesia, but that seems a likely direction for this story.

EJ had better hurry up and remember he's a father before Nicole ends up with Eric.

Gwen gives Dimitri an answer about his proposal.

According to spoilers, Gwen will say yes.

This story would make more sense if Gwen knew about Dimitri's need to marry for money. She fits the golddigger trope so well that no one would question her participation in this scheme, least of all Leo.

But it seems Gwen believes Dimitri loves her and is eager to jump into marriage after knowing him for only a few days.

She'll probably continue to misread Leo's response as jealousy until Dimitri reveals his true colors. Ugh.

Belle is dismayed to find Shawn drinking.

The best news is that Shawn will likely be on-screen rather than the empty vodka bottle making another appearance on the living room floor.

Days of Our Lives doesn't have a great track record with mental health stories, but Shawn turning to alcohol to ease his pain could be an interesting direction for his character to take.

Too bad JJ isn't in town to talk to Shawn. This story is so similar to the JJ shooting Theo and becoming suicidal story that he'd be the best person to support Shawn through this.

Nicole breaks down and Eric comforts her.

Ugh. If we have to go in the direction of Eric and Nicole again, do we need to do it based on a lie?

Nicole's turning toward Eric because she thinks EJ abandoned her. But EJ didn't. He was kidnapped and given a memory-erasing drug. Nicole's baby came from sex she and Eric had while high on drugs they were given against their will.

What'll happen if and when she finds out the truth? Will this mess EVER be straightened out?

