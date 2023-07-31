Suits Revival? EP Was 'Expecting a Call' Before Show's Streaming Success

It's rare for a show that ended almost four years ago to be one of the most in-demand titles.

But that's exactly what's happening with USA Network's legal drama Suits, which recently amassed 3.1 billion minutes viewed across a single week on the Nielsen streaming chart.

Those numbers are a record for an acquired series on the chart, so these numbers are excellent.

The legal drama has also been in Netflix's Top 10 for weeks, so the show was expected to appear on the chart, but we never anticipated it would be this big.

In a new interview with TV Line, Executive Producer Gene Klein opened up about the show's success on streaming.

"I was surprised. I'm very proud of the show. I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen," he told the outlet, adding that he did expect the numbers to rise if people moved through all of the seasons made available.

Asked whether there have been any talks about bringing Suits back for a revival, Gene said that he's spoken with creator Aaron Korsh about expecting something to materialize.

"You know, I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," he dished.

"But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday," he added.

"But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

Gene also mentioned it being difficult to keep the actors with the show for all nine seasons.

"I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

The outlet also pondered the possibility of Meghan Markle being a part of any future Suits projects.

"I would assume that's just not possible," Gene said.

What are your thoughts on a potential comeback for Suits?

Are you on board?

Hit the comments.

Who wouldn't want to watch more of Suits? We sure want MORE.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.