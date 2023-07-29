What to Watch: Dark Winds, Heartstopper, When Calls the Heart

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the fact that we're headed into late summer, there would be a lack of good TV.

AMC's buzzy Dark Winds returns for its second season, Charlie and Nick's relationship continues to evolve on Heartstopper, and it's time to head back to Hope Valley on When Calls the Heart.

Some of these shows have been off the air for a minute, but they're back in all their glory.

Check out what we recommend you watch during the week ahead, TV Fanatics.

Saturday, July 29

8/7c V.C. Andrews' Dawn: Midnight Whispers (Lifetime)

It's time to explore the next generation of this Cutler saga, and it promises to be just as much of a doozy as the others.

With Christie grown up, she's curious about the family secrets and scandals. The darkness of the family's past still lingers and has a hold on her despite growing up in a happy household.

An unexpected death and her uncle Philip's secrets coming to light lead to much more unraveling. Check out the final saga of the V.C. Andrews Dawn series.

Don’t miss the stunning conclusion to #VCAndrewsDawn!! Midnight Whispers premieres Saturday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/BbCtGcj5tz — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) July 26, 2023

8/7c Aloha Heart (Hallmark)

This movie is such a delight!

Starring Taylor Cole and Kanoa Goo, it (of course) has a romantic bent, but it's also about our love of nature and beautiful surroundings.

Cole is radiant, and her on-screen chemistry with Hallmark newcomer Goo makes this one movie you don't want to miss.

Sunday, July 30

Survive the Raft (Discovery+/Max)

Survive the Raft is a new reality series, plucking nine people from different walks of life from their everyday lives and putting them on a raft.

There, they work together to ensure they have supplies and can complete their 20+ day expedition.

TV Fanatic has screened the first episode, and it's an excellent social experiment with some compelling strategy thrown in for good measure.

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

It's finally here! The When Calls the Heart Season 10 premiere!

On the season premiere, Hope Valley is struggling financially, but the kids in town might have a way to keep the town afloat.

Be sure to return to TV Fanatic for a full review after the episode!

9/8c Dark Winds (AMC)

A new case featuring a mysterious cult and based on a Tony Hillerman mystery is unveiled in this second-season premiere.

One question that needs to be answered is where Jim and Bernie's relationship stands after the revelation that he was an undercover FBI agent.

Also, how will Joe and Emma's relationship change now that they've added Sally and her baby to their family?

Monday, July 31

9/8c Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX)

Things get super sticky as the remaining bakers dig deep to fight for the semifinal spots, and guest judge Richard Blais is here to see them toe the line!

In the safety bake, Yolanda and Curtis have NO idea what the mystery dessert is. Joel McHale, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?!?

ICYMI, last week's Tarte Tatin had our favorite team – T and Fadi – "flip" ping out!

Tuesday, August 1

10/9c Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Is Detroit ready for a blood feud, Albanian mob style?

In yet another brilliant (#Sarcasm) move, Wildman Mansell brings the wrath of Skender's family down on the Motor City.

Raylan and Carolyn find themselves on the same side and barrel toward a showdown.

Wednesday, August 2

Hijack (Apple TV+)

On a scale of one to ten, how shocked are you that a woman took over the plane out of nowhere?

As K29 approaches Heathrow, time runs out for the crisis team, the kidnapper, and the passengers.

But if you've been watching Hijack Season 1, you know there's more than meets the eye. The hijack finally ends.

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

It's beginning months later than usual, but Big Brother is back!

The CBS reality series kicks off its 100-day season with 16 new houseguests and a wild twist unleashed by Frankie Grande, Briney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes.

We can't wait for all the drama.

8/7c Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy's epic crossbow skills found their mark when she hit the supposed Sin Eater, but did that shell in its hand mean what we think it did?

Is Tristan Glass the Sin Eater?

Whatever comes next, it appears Nancy will need the help of both her Dads, so expect Ryan and Carson to work together to help their daughter during "The Ballad of Lives Foregone."

8/7c Masterchef (FOX)

The masterchefs are happy to be back in the kitchen!

After a trying challenge off-site, the chefs return to the masterchef kitchen in time for another Mystery Box Challenge; this time, it's a mystery for us too. We're guessing it's some kind of poultry, though.

It also comes with a new set of twists for the regions.

When @Jbastianich said "do you think that's a good decision" ... I felt that. pic.twitter.com/gwO34Qafqt — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) July 24, 2023

Thursday, August 3

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

If you thought this season's big swings at genre were done, hold onto your holodecks as the USS Enterprise goes Broadway with a full-out musical episode!

With a cast of performers with Tony Awards and West End Experience, expect the unexpected as our intrepid explorers find out that when you can't speak, you sing, and when you can't sing, you dance!

Haters to the back because this looks to be the most epic voyage yet! Get your seat for the most spectacular mission ever!

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Ready to get your heartstrings pulled by Charlie and Nick's love story?

Heartstopper returns for a stellar second season, and our thoughts about it are captured in our Heartstopper Season 2 review.

Check out the trailer below and prepare for our in-depth coverage with episodic reviews.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

Mickey and his people are back to close Lisa Trammel's case, but first, who beat Mickey up on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 5?

The second part of the show hits hard and fast as Lisa fights for his freedom in a courtroom where the odds are stacked against her.

We will have episodic reviews for the second part as we did for the first.

Warrior (Max)

Mai Ling's wedding is an event that sees the Hop Wei and the Long Zii share the same space without any dicing. How long will that last?

Mayor Walter (yes, mayor) is finally sworn in, and once he's in the mayor's office, it's time for the people who made it possible to come to collect.

Big Bill gets tired of hard manual work and decides to reclaim his former glory.

Average Joe (BET+)

Jennifer's bombshell throws everything into chaos as the race is on to find her.

While Joe and Leon are out trying to find Nicolai's hideout, Cathay is out trying to track down the rest of the money. And she's in for a surprise.

Only three episodes left this season, and this one you won't want to miss.

Friday, August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart.

When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past.

Set against Australia's breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades.

Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

The fight to save Susannah's house takes another upsetting turn, and now Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly are fastly running out of options.

The love triangle seems to simmer on the back burner while the growing sexual tension between Steven and Taylor intensifies.

Life at Cousins Beach hasn't been the same!

go back to summer. watch the official trailer for season 2 of #thesummeriturnedpretty, featuring “back to december (taylor’s version)” by @taylorswift13. new episodes weekly starting july 14 on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/EwZI8iV4OO — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) June 30, 2023

8/7c Outlander (Starz)

It all comes down to this as Outlander Season 7 goes on a long break.

Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga (know your history?), and Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy.

This will be quite the setup for the second half of the season!

9/8c Minx (Starz)

We're getting a time jump!

Six months after the Deep Throat premiere, Minx is thriving in various ways, with Rolling Stones knocking on Bottom Dollar's door.

Elsewhere, Shelly and Lenny continue to revitalize their marriage, and Doug looks to get another magazine off the ground.

10/9c Heels (Starz)

Ace begins what he hopes will be his journey of spiritual awakening. But meanwhile, back in Duffy, The collective elation from the South Georgia State Fair is fading fast.

The financial vultures are circling after the DWL's success. Can Jack balance his personal life and wrestling? How will the DWL follow up such a smashing event? And can they do it without Ace?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.