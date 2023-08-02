Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Scandal-Filled Fourth Season Delayed as Peacock Moves Up Legacy New York Housewives Edition

If you're missing the original cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, then we have good news.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will premiere on Peacock this December.

According to Deadline, the fifth chapter in the Peacock-exclusive spinoff will air before the fourth.

RHONY Legacy stars Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman as they take a trip to St. Barts, aka Scary Island.

The decision to move up the premiere date could be to keep up the momentum following the conclusion of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14.

Bravo fired the original cast in 2022 and revealed that it would be rebooted this year.

The new season got off the ground with decent figures on-air and on Peacock, but the numbers have cooled off quite a bit since.

At the time of the reboot announcement, Bravo announced RHONY: Legacy, a series that would follow the original housewives.

However, contract negotiations stalled the project, and it was later revealed their reunion would air as a season of RHUGT.

There has been a desire from fans to watch the ladies reunite in one of the franchise's most iconic locations.

The fourth season, starring Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord, and Caroline Manzo, is now set to air in 2024.

The season was filmed earlier this year, but an alleged incident between Glanville and Manzo triggered an internal investigation by NBC Universal.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," the company said in a statement to People earlier this year.

"In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

