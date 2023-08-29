Steve Harvey Responds to Rumors That Wife Marjorie Cheated on Him

Steve Harvey is well known for cracking jokes as the host of Family Feud and countless other TV series.

The TV personality is not impressed by the gossip rumors surrounding his personal life. 

Allow us to explain. Recent rumors have surfaced that Harvey's wife, Marjorie Harvey, cheated on him with their bodyguard and chef.

Television personality and host Steve Harvey (L) and his wife Marjorie Harvey

Steve opened up about the rumors at the Invest Fest in Atlanta over the weekend.

Among the rumors, it has been alleged that Marjorie cheated more than once and is looking for a huge divorce settlement.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges-Woods attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

"I'm fine. Marjorie fine," Steve said at the event, according to LA Times.

"I don't know what y'all are doing, but find something else to do, because we fine. Lord, have mercy."

He added, "I sure wish I could cuss though. Sometimes you wanna respond, but I ain't got no time for rumor and gossip."

"God been good to me. I'm still shining."

US actor and media host Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the Fendi show

Marjorie recently took to social media with a screenshot of an article titled "How To Handle Being Lied About," which included a Bible verse about retaliation.

"My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," Marjorie wrote alongside the photo of the article on Instagram.

"However to whom much is given much is required," she added. 

"I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are."

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey arrive at the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala

"Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope."

Steve and Marjorie have been married since 2007, and the former has been sharing several loving posts about his wife on social media amid the rumors.

"Is it any surprise that I wake up grateful and happy every day?" he captioned a series of photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Steve Harvey can currently be seen on Celebrity Family Feud, airing Sundays at 9/8c, on ABC.

Marjorie Harvey (L) and Steve Harvey arrive to Prabal Gurung

Earlier this month, he couldn't contain his laughter with an answer from Tamron Hall.

Check out the hilarious 'divorce' comment right here.

What are your thoughts on the rumors?

