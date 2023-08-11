Suits Continues to Dominate Nielsen Streaming Chart; Jack Ryan & The Summer I Turned Pretty Soar

It's hard to believe that a show that ended almost four years ago is delivering this much buzz.

But it shows that some of the most binge-able shows can get a renaissance years after they've ended.

Suits amassed another 3.7 billion minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock.

A split for the streaming platforms has not been revealed, but the first eight seasons of Suits became available on June 17 on Netflix.

Make of that what you will. Peacock hasn't revealed if having exclusivity over Suits Season 9 has paved the way for a rise in sign-ups.

Suits is killing it for an acquired title, coming in well ahead of streaming original The Lincoln Lawyer (1.28 billion minutes viewed).

The news certainly bodes well for a revival, movie, or reboot, but it's hard to determine whether any of the cast would be interested.

Meghan Markle, who was missing from the last two seasons, probably wouldn't be looking to return to the series.

The beloved drama consists of an ensemble cast featuring Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Adams (Mike Ross), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Torres (Jessica Pearson), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), and Markle (Rachel Zane).

In later seasons Amanda Schull (Katrine Bennett), Dulé Hill (Alex Williams), and Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler) became series regulars.

Torres also led the spinoff series, Pearson.

Elsewhere on the Nielsen streaming chart, the final episodes of Jack Ryan had 1.15 billion minutes viewed.

The series has been a strong performer, and a spinoff with a new cast has been planned.

The Witcher Season 3 continued with 670 million minutes viewed.

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty brought in 525 million minutes viewed during the same week.

The series recently landed a renewal for a third and likely final season.

