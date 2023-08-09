What to Watch If You Love Suits

We're back in a Suits Era!

The former USA Network hit drama has had a resurgence in popularity since it hit Netflix at the end of June, and it's wracked up over a billion minutes of viewership since. Four years after leaving the air, we're once again living in Suits Renaissance.

It has attracted a brand new audience with varying factors, from seeing the Duchess of Sussex in her acting prime to genuinely craving a delicious, fast-paced, witty series to hold people over as we deal with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

For those who just hopped off the Suits train and are searching for their next great series that matches that same energy, here's a list of series you can watch if you love Suits!

Pearson

If you loved Suits, where else to start than with its spinoff, Pearson?

Jessica Pearson is effortlessly one of the greatest characters in the series, and Gina Torres in anything is a work of goddamn art to borrow from Harvey Specter.

It was a real treat that we got to follow the character to Chicago and spend more time with her as she brought her badassery to a city that wasn't quite prepared for what she had to offer.

Sadly, Pearson only lasted a season, with ten strong episodes, and it never found its own audience.

Pearson was a bit more of a slow-burn and felt like a political and legal drama, with bits of organized crime in the mix. It had a great cast helmed by Gina Torres and featured Morgan Spector, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Simon Kassianides.

We got more insight into Jessica's past, family, and heritage as the series was the first led by an Afro-Latina, and we saw her refreshingly out of her element without all the answers, which made for a compelling watch all around.

We had political intrigue, murder, suspense, scandal, and so much more, while the series still had the customary witty dialogue, exceptional style and fashion, and great music too.

Seriously, we can list many reasons you should watch Pearson, and we have full Pearson Reviews if you ever give it a go.

Where to Watch It: You can purchase the entire first season on Amazon Instant Video, Apple TV, Google Play, or Vudu.

The Lincoln Lawyer

If you appreciate Harvey Specter's swagger, you'll love Mickey Haller. He's well-dressed and gets driven around in nice Lincolns with vanity plates.

Nevertheless, he's charming, fun, and damn great at what he does. The Lincoln Lawyer has the perfect blend of legal drama with personal, and the office shenanigans with the supporting cast are every bit as entertaining as all the stunts that Mickey pulls in the courtroom.

The Lincoln Lawyer has its own wit and is sexy, too. The compelling dynamics in the office are fun to watch since Mickey literally works with his ex-wife, for starters. And his clientele is pure entertainment, too, with fascinating and often season-long cases and a bit of mystery.

Where to Watch It: You can find both seasons on Netflix.

The Firm

This Josh Lucas-led series based on the John Grisham novel and movie was a gem of a series that slipped through the cracks.

The Firm was only a season, but it was a damn fine 22 episodes of mystery, suspense, thrills, courtroom shenanigans, and legal fun.

Mitchell McDeere and his family opted out of WITSEC after he brought down a corrupt firm caught up with the mob.

Amid starting his new life with his wife, daughter, ex-con brother, and gloriously amazing "sister-in-law" and, Paralegal played by the incomparable Juliette Lewis, Mitch lands himself in bigger trouble and more corruption and conspiracy as his past comes back to haunt him. He makes new enemies along the way.

You wouldn't expect a legal thriller to have you on the edge of your seat, but The Firm is a real nail-biter. Once you click play, you won't be able to stop as you get embroiled in Mitch's world, and the series never lets its foot off the gas.

Where to Watch It: You can stream it for free on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Freevee, and Plex.

You can also purchase the season on Youtube, Google Play, or Vudu.

White Collar

In its original heyday, Suits was one of the top series alongside White Collar on the USA Network. Dynamic duos were the network's bread and butter, so anyone who loved the bromance between Harvey and Mike would love White Collar's Neal and Peter.

Suppose you enjoyed the cat-and-mouse game, partnership, witty dialogue, and drama surrounding Mike's secret.

In that case, you'd appreciate White Collar's setup of renowned thief and conman Neal Caffery getting caught by FBI agent Peter Burke and arranging a deal in which he helps the Feds catch other white-collar criminals in exchange for prison time.

Matt Bomer's breakout role is a positively addicting and exciting six-season series filled with capers, tension, drama, mystery, thrills, betrayal, and one of television's best unorthodox buddy cop-ish dynamics.

Where To Watch It: Hulu, Freevee.

The Good Wife

The Good Wife is one of the greatest legal dramas of all time. The Emmy-award-winning series is seven seasons of absolutely fantastic writing that exceeds expectations given the initial premise.

The Good Wife follows Alicia Florrick, the wife of a politician who gets embroiled in a sex scandal as she picks up the pieces immediately after, curbing the dutiful wife trope, and returns to the legal field as a defense attorney at a former flame's firm.

The Good Wife is adept at producing one of the strongest, most fascinating, and most diverse characters, from its main characters down to the guest stars, some of whom still stick with you many years later.

It's had such a phenomenal cast, starring Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles, Christine Baranski, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi, Alan Cumming, hell, Michael J. Fox, and so much more.

The office politics, plotting, backstabbing, romance, secrecy, and more will remind you so much of Suits.

There are so many working pieces all the time, keeping you enthralled the whole way through as the series juggles many plots at once and tickles every part of your brain in the best possible way.

Where to Watch It: Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Youtube, Paramount+, and Freevee.

The Good Fight

The Good Wife was successful enough to get its own spinoff, so you may only want to tune into The Good Fight after you've binged the former.

It follows Diane Lockhart, Christine Baranski's pivotal character in The Good Wife, as she heads to a new firm; we won't reveal the why so we don't spoil things for two series but know that Diane is the Jessica Pearson of the series, and everything leading up to her move is rich with drama and legal scandal.

Much like Suits, The Good Fight lives and breathes power plays, and following along with shifting loyalties and subterfuge is half the fun.

The series also takes some big creative swings and exciting approaches to storytelling that keep people talking, and it is rife with controversial approaches to tackling a myriad of issues.

Where to Watch It: Paramount+

Franklin & Bash

If you're looking for a legal series that matches the bantering buddy dynamic, witty dialogue, and unorthodox, fast-paced pure antics of getting ahead in the courtroom, then Franklin & Bash would appeal to you.

Franklin & Bash is four seasons worth of tomfoolery and entertainment as it follows two best friends and street lawyers with a wildly unorthodox way of practicing law that shockingly gets them the best results as they get pulled into a more traditional, straight-laced firm with a new nemesis who doesn't understand their appeal.

The show these two put on in that courtroom alone is worth the watch, as Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer have the absolute best chemistry.

Where to Watch It: Pluto TV

The Practice

The Practice was one of the originators of the legal dramedy, pulling off comedy as much as the legal and personal drama.

It bolstered quite an impressive cast, much like Suits, with characters the audience easily connected to.

And through the series, a plethora of legal and moral issues came into play and were weighed out heavily, similar to some of what was faced throughout Suits' run.

Where to Watch It: Prime Video, Hulu

Billions

This political, legal drama is off the rails in the best possible way.

Starring Paul Giamatti and Homeland's Damien Lewis, we're instantly thrust into the world of corporate billionaires and Chuck Rhodes, a district attorney determined to take down corporate criminals, often by being just as shady and underhanded as them.

We watch characters like Lewis' Axel work to stay ahead of and evade Rhoades' reach. Like Suits, Billions is brilliant, with a fantastic cast and a fast pace that keeps you glued to the screen.

The back-alley corporate hijinks and cat-and-mouse games are must-see. And there's plenty to see as the series heads into its seventh and final season.

Where to Watch It: Stream the first four seasons on Amazon Prime Video and six seasons on Showtime, Paramount+, or purchase them on Apple TV and Google TV.

The season premiere of Billions Season 7 is August 13 at 8/7c on Showtime.

Mad Men

This retro, award-winning drama starring Jon Hamm and Good Girls' Christina Hendricks features an incredibly charismatic guy who charms his way into a position as creative director and eventual partner in an advertising firm.

Does that sound a bit familiar? Mad Men bolstered an impressive cast with some of television's most profoundly flawed but compelling characters.

In its seven-season run, it racked up 16 Emmys and is effortlessly one of the greatest dramas ever. If you enjoy the character profile of many Suits characters, you'll thoroughly enjoy a similar vibe with Mad Men.

Where to Watch It: AMC+

Industry

Industry is one of the hottest series that not nearly enough people watch. For two seasons, we follow some young grads working at London's most prestigious investment bank.

To say Industry is cutthroat would be the understatement of the century, so if you enjoy the wheeling and dealing, high-stake, corporate shark angle of Suits, you'll devour Industry with its flawed and, at times, downright villainous characters.

Lead, Harper harbors a secret that mirrors Mike's as she joins the investment bank and is taken under the wing of Eric Tao, who is like Harvey Specter and Louis Litt combined into one of the most fascinating characters since Suits.

Some of the jargon and shop talk in this high-stakes series can often go over your head if it's not your thing, but it's still riveting to watch the characters work.

Where to Watch It: (HBO) Max. You can also purchase both seasons on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

Psych

Psych should be on all the lists, right? With eight seasons and a couple of films, it remains a fan-favorite and cult hit.

If you're a fan of the comedic aspects of Suits and want something that puts that more in the forefront, particularly with the dynamic duo component that Mike and Harvey had, then Psych is for you.

It follows Shawn, A Million Little Things' James Roday Rodriguez as a police consultant who is "psychic" or, more specifically, has perfect recall.

It's similar to Mike and his eidetic memory and how he used that parlor trick to get ahead. In Psych, Shawn works alongside his best friend, Gus, played by Dulé Hill (Alex Williams from Suits), to help solve difficult cases.

Where to Watch It: You can steam all eight seasons on Peacock. You can also find it on Prime Video.

Sneaky Pete

Hear us out, on the surface, you wouldn't think Sneaky Pete and Suits have anything in common, but there's a certain vibe with the blend of dramatic, fast-paced storytelling with dark and witty humor that just works.

Sneaky Pete is about Marius, a con man who is fresh out of prison and opts to assume the identity of his cellmate, Pete, and get acquainted with and run a bit of game on Pete's estranged family.

Marius' attempts to keep up this charade while getting deeply immersed in Pete's family dynamic, which has its own fair share of trouble and secrets, all the while evading his own past catching up to him, is a nail-biter from the first episode until the last.

It's three seasons worth of watching to see when the other shoe will drop for Marius; all the while, he puts his con man charisma to good use and personal gain.

Where to Watch It: Prime Video

All Rise

If you're a fan of the mentor/mentee frenemies dynamic between Harvey and Jessica, you'll likely enjoy the much lighter but just as endearing dynamic at the center of All Rise between Lola and Mark.

All Rise follows a newly appointed judge, Lola Carmichael, who struggles to adapt to her new position while pushing boundaries and navigating a flawed legal system. Of course, she has the support of her best friend and colleague, Mark, who is a prosecutor for the District Attorney.

The series follows all the court's inner workings with bailiffs, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and more, including interesting cases, as everyone comes together to make the best of the American Judicial system.

The personal storylines outside of the courtroom are as entertaining as the ones within, and there are two and half seasons to catch up on as we eagerly await the second half of the third.

Where to Watch It: Hulu

The Resident

You wouldn't think a medical drama would have anything in common with a legal one, but you'd be surprised how many boxes The Resident ticks in its appeal to Suits fans.

At the heart of the series is a mentor/mentee bromance that undergoes quite the evolution of ups and downs, betrayals, forgiveness, and more that mirror that of Harvey and Mike.

Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry's second showing on this list!) and Devon Pravesh's relationship is similar in that regard, thick as thieves and an unstoppable force together while also having contentious moments.

The Resident has its fair share of scandals, suspense, and thrills as a medical drama whose mission was to expose the flaws and corruption within the healthcare system, which frequently included delving into the for-profit, corporate world as much as the practicing of medicine.

Fans instantly taken with Mike Ross and Rachel Zane's love story will likely be drawn to the primary love story between Conrad and badass nurse Nic Nevin.

And anyone who appreciates Louis Litt's journey from antagonist to ally would enjoy Randolph Bell.

The series can get dark, have its fair share of comedy, keep you on the edge of your seat, and be incredibly topical as the medical staff at Chastain Memorial navigate its fair share of issues, power struggles, and much more.

Where to Watch It: Hulu and FOX.

For the People

One of the most underrated series from Shondaland productions, this legal drama was topical, thoughtful, and fun. It also is behind the breakout role for Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page.

For the People followed a bunch of young lawyers fresh out of law school and working for the Mother Court for the prosecution and defense.

Like Suits, it's a character study as much as a legal drama. It also delves into the moral quandaries, among other things, that come about when working within a flawed criminal justice system with the intention of making it better.

The healthy competitive nature, found family components, and fascinating office and courtroom politics may scratch a bit of that Suits itch.

Where to Watch It: You can stream both seasons on The CW app and Hulu.

Over to you, Suits Fanatics.

Does anything on this list pique your interest? Did I miss any others?

Hit the comments below.

