The Price Is Right to Honor Bob Barker With Tribute Special

Just days after the death of Bob Barker, CBS has announced plans for a special episode of The Price Is Right.

The tribute special will air Thursday, August 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Drew Carey, who succeeded Bob Barker as host of the iconic game show, "celebrates Barker's life and legacy as host of the tribute."

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of THE PRICE IS RIGHT fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs for CBS.

"Bob was one-of-a-kind; he'll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, 'a loyal friend and true.'"

"We're so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way."

Barker was the face of television's longest-running daytime game show for 35 years until his retirement in 2007.

He was well-known for signing off daily with the quote, "Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered."

Throughout his tenure on the show, Barker earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards.

"Featuring an array of priceless on-camera moments from throughout Barker's 50-plus year career, the special showcases his talents as a charming, charismatic and razor-sharp 'master of ceremonies' who created special connections with countless contestants," CBS teases.

The network adds that the special will also focus on "his evolution into a pop culture icon appearing as himself in prominent projects on both the silver and small screens."

Barker passed away of natural causes on Saturday at 99.

Carey paid tribute to Barker in the aftermath of his death.

"Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Carey wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him," Carey added.

"I will carry his memory in my heart forever," Carey wrote with the hashtag #RIPBobBarker.

May Bob Barker rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.