Warrior Nun Returning With Trilogy of Movies Following Netflix Cancellation

Warrior Nun will rise again.

Executive producer Dean English shared that the canceled Netflix drama will return as a trilogy of movies.

"I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures," he shared in a statement.

"Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three."

English couldn't delve into the finer details of the deal due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"Some may ask, 'Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?'"

"The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future."

News of a revival was teased in June when series creator Simon Barry revealed the show will return.

"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine," reads the statement from June.

"More details to come! Soon! Thank you."

Warrior Nun starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Toya Turner as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, and Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice.

The impressive cast was rounded out by Olivia Delcan as Sister Camila, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superior, and William Miller as Adriel.

The series revolves around the story of a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back.

She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Netflix officially canceled Warrior Nun in December following its second season.

The series' passionate fanbase quickly got to work with a campaign to get the series a third season.

Thankfully, the show will continue, but we don't know where the movies will air.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.