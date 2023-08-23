The Rookie Season 6: Cast, Release Date, Plot And Everything Else We Know

The Rookie is still going strong and gets better with each passing season.

The hit ABC procedural has had a strong five seasons, surviving multiple cast changes, shocking plot twists, and off-beat, polarizing mockumentary installments.

Fortunately for fans, the series shows no signs of slowing down, and The Rookie Season 6 is on the way.

So we did some digging and compiled a post of all the information and details you need to know about The Rookie Season 6.

Has The Rookie Been Renewed?

Absolutely!

To give you an idea of just how successful this series is, we weren't left hanging on whether or not it would get a renewal.

The series got renewed well before the season finale, putting viewers at ease and allowing them to thoroughly enjoy the remainder of the season.

And based on that absolutely crazy cliffhanger during The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22, it's a relief that we know this series will return eventually, and we won't be left hanging or in the dark.

The series is ranked in the top five of ABC's scripted dramas and ties for the number one spot on Tuesday nights in the 18-49 demographic.

On April 17, it was announced that the series would be renewed for a sixth season. And one of the many things that makes this renewal special is that The Rookie will hit its 100-episode milestone.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in The Rookie Season 6?

It's hard to say for certain just yet.

There were approximately 22 episodes during The Rookie Season 4 and The Rookie Season 5.

The first two seasons of The Rookie were 20 episodes. However, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a shortened season of 14 episodes during The Rookie Season 3.

Due to the ongoing Writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we will likely see a shortened season. The season could likely have closer to 14 episodes, like during The Rookie Season 3.

When we get new information about this, we'll keep you posted.

What Will The Rookie Season 6 Be About?

As we broke down in our The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 Review, the season finale was INTENSE.

The police were under attack, leading to some pulse-pounding, nail-biting moments for our beloved characters as they fended off attacks on multiple fronts due to an elaborate plan to preoccupy the L.A.P.D. for reasons unknown.

One of the most harrowing cliffhangers included Aaron Thorsen fighting for his life after getting shot. His fate is left hanging in the balance with close friend and colleague Celina Suarez, beside herself with worry.

Naturally, season six will pick up with the finale left off, and we'll find out if Thorsen will be making it on a Devastating Departures list if he fails to wake up and succumbs to his injuries.

The finale also introduced a mysterious new villain played by Orphan Black's Kristian Bruun.

He seems wealthy and has a master plan that we'll likely see unfold during the season as he's distracted all the first responders with a series of events while pursuing something larger in a grand-scale plan.

We've essentially wrapped up the arcs for notable villain Elijah, and the late actress Annie Wersching's popular antagonist, Rosalind Dyer, met a tragic end.

We can expect The Rookie Season 6 to focus on this new villain and possibly explore more with Monica.

We can likely anticipate a long-overdue wedding for Nolan and Bailey as they've been making wedding plans for the better part of a season.

The season will also likely explore things like Lucy and Tim continuing to navigate their endearing romantic relationship and taking more steps forward as a couple.

There is also the matter of further exploring Tim's position with Metro, and it's always exciting when Lucy pursues undercover work.

The season could also continue to explore Nolan's special bond with his rookie, Celina, as she grows and evolves as a character after becoming one of the most delightful additions to the series.

After Angela's crazy labor, we'll likely see more of her juggling motherhood with the job and her sometimes rocky moments with Wesley.

Similarly, Harper juggles motherhood with a new marriage and the job, and hopefully, the season will dig even further into the character on a personal and professional note.

Is Nathan Fillon Leaving The Rookie?

No! You can rest assured that the series' star will return full-time to the series.

While Fillion has booked a role on James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, sparking initial concerns and inquiries from the fandom, it will have no bearing on him returning to The Rookie.

It's not uncommon for the star to take on other roles in The Rookie's off time when he's not filming it, and this is no exception.

The Rookie creator put fans at ease about this concern, so we have nothing to worry about here.

Who Is In The Rookie Season 6 Cast?

Currently, there is no new casting news or changes to report.

There was speculation about actor Dave Kumar joining the series in The Rookie Season 6 thanks to congratulatory posts by cast members to the actor.

However, Kumar had a minor role as the Ghost King in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9. We have no further news to suggest that he'll return to the series in a larger role.

We can anticipate the main cast will be returning for the new season:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Tru Valentino remains a question mark because Aaron Thorsen was last seen in a coma and coding during the finale.

While it feels unlikely that they'll kill off the character, particularly considering the death of his predecessor in The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, we're not certain.

We'll update this accordingly when we learn more information.

When Will The Rookie Season 6 Premiere?

Due to the WGA and SAGAFTRA strikes, there is a delay for most series.

ABC released a strike-proof slate for the Fall of 2023 comprised chiefly of reality television and game shows.

Pending strike negotiations succeeding, we'll likely see the new season by early 2024.

We also have no definitive answer as to whether or not the series will remain on Tuesday nights where it has been massively successful or be on the move.

We'll keep you informed when more news comes out.

Is There A Trailer for The Rookie Season 6?

As of now, there is no official trailer for The Rookie Season 6, but we will post it whenever it's released. Stay tuned.

Where Can I Watch The Rookie?

When the new season airs, you can find it on ABC. The new episodes will hit Hulu the day after the airdate.

To catch up with previous seasons, you can stream The Rookie on Hulu or watch The Rookie online here via TV Fanatic.

