Love is Blind Season 5 Reunion Set at Netflix, but There's a Catch

With Love is Blind airing one of its most dramatic seasons to date, Netflix is already hyping up the reunion episode.

The streaming service on Tuesday announced we'll get updates on all of the season's couples very soon.

The reunion special has been penciled in for Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Instead of premiering in the morning like other episodes this season, the episode will be available to stream beginning at 8/7c on the streamer.

The big surprise? Netflix won't be going live this time.

As you'll recall, the previous reunion was heavily promoted as a live affair, only to be hit with countless technical issues that left fans waiting longer for their reality TV fix than planned.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix said of the incident in April.

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Yes, it's crazy that we already have a reunion telecast for the next episode, but it highlights just how popular the dating format is.

Netflix is obviously taking a cautious approach by scrapping the live element of the episode, but it might not go down well with fans.

They vocalize their love for the show and make their voices heard.

As for what's on tap? Here's the logline:

Hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind: The Reunion will reunite the cast for the first time since their mid-season breakups, "I Dos," or "I Don'ts."

They'll reflect on their relationships, break down this season's twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded.

Gather your pod squad, you won't want to miss it!

If that isn't a big enough tease of what's on tap, then the below promo will surely get you interested.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Are you excited for the reunion?

Hit the comments.

Stream the first five seasons of Love is Blind now on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.