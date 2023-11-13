Barton Cowperthwaite, Tiny Pretty Things Star, Reveals Stage 2 Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Barton Cowperthwaite, best known for his work on Tiny Pretty Little Things, has revealed he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that doctors found "at least a stage 2" glioma.

A glioma is a growth of cells that starts in the brain or spinal cord.

"It is a fairly decent sized brain tumor," he wrote in the social media statement.

"The tumor's cells originate in the brain, so it's not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body," he added.

Barton portrayed Oren on the Netflix hit Tiny Pretty Things, which launched in 2020.

"The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery." he wrote on Instagram.

"Docs so far have been confident that they'll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self.

"That being said it seems like scans and check ups will be apart of my life for its lengthy remainder."

Barton said that his plan is for him and his family to seek second opinions but noted that surgery isn't far behind.

"Planning to go into surgery middle or end of next week," Cowperthwaite shared.

"I'll do my best to be open about the journey on here.

"I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory!

"Please feel free to reach out and I'll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can."

He signed off the post with, "All my love," accompanied with a love heart.

Fans and co-stars took to the post's comments section to share their well-wishes.

Tiny Pretty Things alum Brennan Clost wrote:

"Oh Barty, I'm so sorry to hear this. Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️ you've got this," the actor wrote.

"Love you Bart, sending so much healing to you. You got this," Casimere Jollette wrote.

"Oh my goodness….I am so sorry ❤️ How strong you are & so happy that your family is able to be with you during this procedure and eventual recovery," wrote Nadine Sierra.

"I'm thinking about you & praying that all goes well….and you absolutely will be your fabulous self THROUGHOUT all of it. Before, during and after."

Tiny Pretty Things was based on Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton's book about a high-stakes ballet academy.

His additional credits include Netflix-bound Girls5Eva, Fosse Verdon, and Center Stage: On Pointe.

Despite a buzzy launch, Netflix opted not to go forward with a second season of the teen drama.

Cowperthwaite shared a follow-up post on Instagram over the weekend in which he thanked fans for their support and explained how the tumor was found.

"I, over the past eight weeks, have had several seizures, the most recent of which landed me in the ER," he said.

"They were able to perform a CAT scan, which discovered an abnormality and, from that point, they sent me to a different facility to get further imaging done."

He then underwent an MRI, where a lemon-sized glioma was found in the right frontal lobe of his brain.

"Thankfully, it is not of immediate concern. They were able to discharge me and send me home," he said.

"We're gathering the troops and strategizing. We're meeting with some of the best of the best on Monday, and I'll be able to decide where I want to get the surgery done next week."

Our thoughts go out to Barton Cowperthwaite during this difficult time.

Tiny Pretty Things is now streaming on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.