Days of Our Lives Round Table: Is Gabi Destined For Life in Prison?

Li Shin is dead. Did Gabi kill him?

Our TV Fanatic, Christine, is joined by Tony and Trey from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate who murdered Li, if Gabi is destined for a life in prison, and will Leo and Dimitri make it out of town.

Also, what did you think of the Days of Our Lives 58th Anniversary episode? Read on to find out what our round table team has to say...

Who do you think murdered Li Shin?

Tony: I want it to be Gabi, but it's too obvious that she's being set up. I also liked Rafe's suggestion that maybe Li did himself in as a twisted revenge, but that's not likely.

I think it'll probably be one of E.J.'s goons.

Trey: I think Stefan murdered Li to get complete control of DiMera. This way, he doesn't have to compete with her ambitions or worry about her stabbing him in the back to take control herself.

Christine: I think Li set Gabi up by making a deal with Dr. Rolf to stab him in the back and then bring him back to life after Gabi is charged with his murder.

Then Li can go off and have a new start without his domineering father. The only downside is that he breaks his sister's heart, but he might do that if it means Gabi goes to prison.

Do you believe Gabi will go to prison for the crime? (Spoiler Alert) With Camila Banus leaving the show, is this how you see Gabi being written out?

Tony: I sure hope so! I'm beyond tired of her! If we never see her again, I'll be thrilled.

Trey: Yes, I think Gabi is going to prison, and that's the way the actress will leave the show. I would've hoped that Kristen would've sent her off on one of the mysterious DiMera Islands rather than jail time. I'm glad they left it open for a possible return.

Christine: Gabi and Stefan have gotten away with so much! But I won't be surprised if Stefan helps her escape to one of those Dimera islands until he can figure out who really killed Li Shin.

Is Stephanie being naive about Everett, or is Chad being paranoid?

Tony: Yes, to both. Everett gives off a weird vibe, and Stephanie is being naive. But Chad is also being paranoid, as he has in the past when a guy is around Stephanie.

Trey: A little of both. Stephanie is allowing Everett to find a way back into her life, and he is taking advantage of the opportunities.

Chad is acting like a kid who doesn't want to share his toys. He won't marry Stephanie, but he doesn't want to let her go to pursue her life with others.

Christine: Stephanie is being naive. Everett came all this way to get her back. He's bringing her coffee, calling her gorgeous, and finding ways to spend time with her. For once, I don't think Chad is being paranoid.

Chad and Stephanie are like an old married couple when they're happy. They have their issues, and no matter what happens to them, they don't need Everett in the middle of it, making things more complicated.

Gabi, Stefan, and Belle all blame Gabi being arrested on E.J. having a personal vendetta against her and Stefan. Do you think this is correct?

Tony: To a point, yes. However, the evidence all points to Gabi at the moment. Also, she's gotten away with any number of crimes in the past, so I don't know that it's entirely E.J.'s vendetta.

Trey: I don't think E.J. had anything to do with Li's murder. It's too convenient, and he didn't really have time to set it up with his wedding. I think they're grasping at straws.

Christine: Gabi was found holding the bloody knife over his body. She was overheard planning to dispose of evidence, and Li named her as his killer before he died!

EJ definitely has a vendetta, but this one fell into his lap. Any competent DA would have charged Gabi with this crime.

Sarah was furious to learn that Xander's attorney had subpoenaed Eric to testify against her in court. Does she have the right to be angry?

Tony: She does, but she shouldn't be surprised. Sarah seems to be stuck flip-flopping between hating Xander and not.

He told her he would fight for his child, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he's keeping his word about that.

Trey: She can be angry, as it's natural. When you feel your child will be taken away from you. However, she needs to recognize she caused this herself.

If she had been honest with Xander about paternity rather than trying to double cross him by letting another man raise his baby, this would not have happened.

Xander and Sarah are both very upset because they still love each other and want to hurt each other because they're hurting, too.

Christine: Sarah is delusional if she thinks Xander won't fight for his child. He keeps asking her to talk things out and come to a reasonable agreement, but she refuses. And then she's upset when he's ready to battle it out in court.

She can be as angry as she wants, and at times, I question her mental health, but custody battles are all-out war, and Sarah's the one who insists this can't be worked out any other way.

It was Days of Our Lives 58th anniversary. What did you think of celebrating with John and Marlena's 6th and what would have been Victor and Maggie's 13th wedding anniversaries?

Tony: It was cute and better than if they hadn't celebrated Days' anniversary at all.

Trey: Well, I did like the nod of the anniversaries. I did not really enjoy watching John and Marlena with the strawberry massage oil. I think a wonderful dinner or an outdoor stroll would've been nice.

I liked that Eric and Brady both felt as awkward as I did, knowing their parents were in the other room doing the marital dance.

Christine: How is this John and Marlena's sixth? How many wedding anniversaries do they have at this point? But I did like that Brady and Eric's gift focused on the family.

I wish we had more flashbacks to Victor and Maggie's wedding. But I am happy to see that Days keeps going on Peacock, and I hope for many more anniversaries to come.

Leo and Dimitri are on the run! Will they both get away? Do you want them to?

Tony: Probably because Leo never seems to genuinely get in trouble for any of his crimes, outside of getting a mild slap on the wrist. I hope they don't get away with it, though.

Trey: I actually did want Leo and Dimitri to escape and be happily ever after, or at least until they were annoyed with each other. It's sad to see that they are on a collision course with pregnant Nicole.

Christine: I want Leo to stick around in any capacity possible. He always makes me laugh. Who else could reference Casablanca and Fire Island in the same sentence?

But Dimitri can leave at any time. For Leo's many flaws, he still deserves better than Dimitri.

What annoyed the heck out of you this week in Salem?

Tony: Gabi constantly blaming everyone else for her situation. Whether she's innocent or not, the fact is that she looks incredibly guilty.

This isn't new behavior for her, though, and I'm tired of her constant deflecting. Also, Leo, Sloan, and Trask annoy me in general, and there was nothing this week to change that.

Trey: Konstantin annoyed me, though I was excited to see that Steve was onto his shenanigans.

Also, Chad taking advice from E.J. about how to get rid of his competition. I don't think Chad is readable in this scenario.

I was also a little underwhelmed with the way that Gabi left. It seemed so rushed that she went off to jail. They could've dragged it out to have a court case and a little bit more drama to give her more interactions with the people of Salem. She's been with me for years.

Christine: That Melinda put Sloan in such a bind by announcing to Eric that they had a baby to adopt and then telling Sloan privately they were actually swiping it from another couple. Some friend.

I also loved seeing Nicole happy for a change, and I hate that it's obviously going to turn into tragedy so soon.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this week's Days of Our Lives?

Tony: The family tree scene was cute, as were most of the anniversary scenes.

Trey: I liked Steve showing his investigative mind at work. He had some of the best quips, especially looking at Victor's picture!

I also liked the realistic triangle forming with Chad, Stephanie, and Everett.

Li's murder was sad. I grew to really like him, but the possible whodunnit seems intriguing.

Christine: I love that EJ is now the DA. His sarcastic wit and arrogant smirk will be on full display in this new role, and I can't wait!

And for once, Wendy was interesting. Anger and grief are far better than the boring storylines she's been given thus far.

Is Gabi going down for Li's murder? And if Gabi didn't do it, who did? And what did you think of this strawberry-laden anniversary?

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

